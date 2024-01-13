en English
India

J&K Government Enhances Power Services: Emphasizes Solar Energy and Timely Project Completion

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:23 pm EST
J&K Government Enhances Power Services: Emphasizes Solar Energy and Timely Project Completion

In an effort to boost the quality of power services and infrastructure in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), H Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary of the Power Development Department (PDD), attended a public outreach program and grievance redressal camp in Anantnag. This move further highlights the J&K government’s dedication to improving the region’s power sector and addressing the concerns of its citizens.

Challenges of Power Generation and the Shift to Solar Energy

During the event, Prasad acknowledged the difficulties in power generation due to reduced water levels, particularly during the winter season. This situation often compels the region to purchase electricity from other states. However, he emphasized the government’s initiatives such as the solar light program and the Pradhan Mantri Kusum Yojana, to counter these challenges. The latter offers a 90% subsidy for solar pumps, encouraging the use of renewable energy sources.

Emphasis on Timely Completion of Ongoing Projects

Prasad instructed officials to ensure the swift completion of ongoing NABARD projects. In addition, he urged them to respond promptly to the grievances presented by the local population. This move aims to ensure the effective implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes and full saturation of social security schemes.

Addressing Drug Abuse and Ensuring Community Welfare

In his address, Prasad took a firm stance against drug abuse. He called for zero-tolerance and community cooperation to eliminate this societal issue. Deputy Commissioner Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid also echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to timely grievance redressal.

The camp served as a platform for direct interaction between officials and the community. It addressed issues and demands related to power services, infrastructure, tourism, Jal Jeevan Mission, and other concerns. Local representatives and residents voiced their developmental needs, which included the establishment of educational and skill development centers, road restoration, ATM facilities, and transport services.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

