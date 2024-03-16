J&K Expands Reservation: 10% Quota for New ST Communities, 15 Castes Added as OBCs

In a significant move aimed at enhancing representation and addressing social inequities, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced sweeping amendments to its reservation policies. This landmark decision introduces a separate 10% quota in jobs for certain tribes while broadening the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category with 15 new castes, thereby increasing their quota to 8%.

Historic Amendment to Reservation Rules

On the eve of the Lok Sabha election schedule announcement, the Jammu and Kashmir administration made a strategic move to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005. The amendment, which hinges on the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Act, 2023, and recommendations from the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) Commission, marks a pivotal shift in the Union Territory's approach to reservation. The Pahari, Paddari, Koli, and Gadda Brahmin communities have been officially included in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, receiving a dedicated 10% quota in jobs. Additionally, in a bid to further diversify representation, 15 new castes have been enlisted under the OBC category, with their reservation quota being enhanced to 8%.

Strengthening Marginalized Communities

These amendments are not just about numbers; they represent a significant step towards correcting historical injustices and providing marginalized communities with better opportunities for education and employment. Earlier, the Gurjars and Bakerwals had been granted a 10% reservation, and with the latest amendment, the overall quota for Scheduled Tribes in the Union Territory has been elevated to 20%. The inclusion of new castes under the OBC category and the increase in their quota is anticipated to create a more level playing field, fostering social and economic development among these communities.

Legislative Support and Implementation

The legislative groundwork for these amendments was laid down in February of the current year when the Rajya Sabha passed three significant bills related to Jammu and Kashmir, including the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. These bills, which were previously approved by the Lok Sabha, aim to bring the Union Territory's laws in line with the Constitution's provisions, further cementing the foundation for these reservation amendments. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and attended by key administrative officials, underscoring the government's commitment to equitable representation.

As Jammu and Kashmir embarks on this new chapter of social justice and equity, the implications of these amendments are far-reaching. Beyond the immediate impact on employment and education opportunities for the newly recognized tribes and castes, this move is a testament to the administration's dedication to fostering an inclusive society. It sets a precedent for other regions to follow, promoting a comprehensive approach to reservation that addresses the unique needs of each community while striving for a balanced and fair societal structure.