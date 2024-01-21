J&K Cable Car Corporation and Indian Army Collaborate in Retrieval Operation

In an exemplary act of collaboration and respect, the Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation and the Indian Army came together in a critical operation on January 11, 2024. Their objective was to retrieve the mortal remains of Gunner Gurpreet Singh, a soldier of the Indian Army who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving at the Line of Control.

A Night Operation in Sub-Zero Temperatures

The operation was a testament to the human capacity for compassion and cooperation in the face of adversity. Executed under the challenging conditions of sub-zero temperatures, the operation required the J&K Cable Car Corporation to operationalise the cable car at 01:00 hrs. While the circumstances were daunting, the commitment to ensure a dignified and timely retrieval for the fallen soldier was paramount.

Unwavering Dedication and Professionalism

The role of the J&K Cable Car Corporation in this operation was significant. Their swift response and the effective mobilisation of resources showcased their unwavering professionalism and dedication to community service. The managing director and project in-charge of J&K Cable Car Services displayed remarkable leadership by personally involving themselves in the operation.

Respect for the Armed Forces

This incident provides a vivid illustration of the respect and regard that the J&K Cable Car Corporation holds for the Armed Forces. The Corporation's actions highlight their understanding of the immense sacrifices that the Armed Forces make in the service of the nation and their dedication to honouring these contributions. This successful operation serves as a reminder of the power of empathy, collaboration, and respect in overcoming challenges and achieving goals.