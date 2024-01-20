J&K BOSE Urges Private Schools for Affiliation Renewal: Affects Students' Future

In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) has issued a final call to private schools with expired affiliations. The institutions have been asked to submit their applications for affiliation renewal ahead of a Union Territory level Affiliation Committee meeting scheduled for January 29, 2024. This comes in the wake of BOSE assigning students from over 60 private schools with lapsed affiliations to government institutions for the upcoming examinations.

Renewal Requirements and Consequences

Schools have been instructed to submit vital documents, including No Objection Certificates, Safety Certificates, and necessary affiliation fees by January 24, 2024, via the official BOSE portal. Any failure to comply with these requirements will result in the schools becoming ineligible for board facilities for the academic session of 2023-2024.

Previous Affiliation Issues

BOSE's decision to tag students from over 60 private schools to government institutions was a response to the schools' inability to renew their affiliations, which expired in October of the 2021-2022 academic year. This move proved controversial, affecting many students and their families. One striking instance was St Joseph's School Baramulla, a century-old institution, which was denied student registration forms in spite of intervention from the Lieutenant Governor's office.

J&K High Court Notice to BOSE

In another twist, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has issued a notice to the BOSE Chairman. This was due to BOSE's non-compliance with a court order to provisionally recognize and affiliate a petitioner's school and release its student registration forms. The court has scheduled a hearing for this matter on February 28, 2024, with a stern warning to BOSE to ensure compliance with the court's direction for the sake of the students' future.