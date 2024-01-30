J&K Bank Reinforces Customer Relations with 4th Nationwide Outreach Program

In a recent initiative to strengthen its relationship with customers, J&K Bank hosted its 4th country-wide customer-outreach program in Mumbai. The event, chaired by the bank's MD & CEO Baldev Prakash, was part of a series of customer meets designed to address issues faced by clients and gather valuable feedback to enhance the bank's resilience.

Record Profits and Digital Innovation

During the function, Prakash shed light on the bank's milestone achievements, highlighting a record annual profit of Rs 1197 Cr in FY 2022-23. He credited these successes to the unwavering loyalty of customers and the introduction of advanced digital offerings such as online account opening and a swift loan disbursal platform.

Reaffirming Commitment to Excellence

The bank's commitment to excellence and innovation was echoed by Executive Director Sudhir Gupta at a similar customer meet in Jammu. He appreciated the active participation of customers and emphasized the importance of their input in the bank's journey towards continuous improvement.

A Nationwide Initiative

Divisional Head Tabassum Nazir chaired a corresponding event at the bank's headquarters. Across the country, approximately 2800 customers attended 28 meetings where bank officials engaged in discussions about the bank's performance, progress, and future goals. Clients lauded the bank's efforts in service improvement and digital banking, with some sharing personal experiences of satisfactory service.

The meetings incorporated a video message from the CEO and presentations on the bank's business share, awards, cyber-fraud awareness, and grievance redressal mechanisms. This initiative underlines J&K Bank's commitment to its customers and its dedication to maintaining a robust, resilient banking system that meets their needs.