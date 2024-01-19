J&K Administration Ratifies Excise Policy for 2024-25: Aims for Transparency and Regulation in Liquor Industry

In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has ratified the J&K Excise Policy for the fiscal year 2024-25. The policy, approved by an Administrative Council spearheaded by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, has been formulated to bring about transparency and stringent regulation in the liquor industry in Jammu and Kashmir.

Key Aspects of the New Excise Policy

The policy delineates a comprehensive set of regulations on fees and duties pertaining to the manufacturing, transporting, importing, and exporting of liquor. It also introduces stringent measures to thwart the smuggling of narcotic drugs into the union territory from neighboring regions. A noteworthy aspect of the policy is the auction process for the allocation of liquor vends with a registration fee of Rs 50,000 to be paid online by bidders.

Successful Bidders and Re-auction Procedure

On winning the bid, the successful bidder is obligated to deposit the full bid amount electronically within seven banking days. In scenarios where certain vends are not allocated due to diverse reasons, these will be offered again in a re-auction process.

Policy Provisions and Digitalization

The policy introduces a correlation between the minimum reserve bid price and the sales potential for each vend, and caps at 15 percent of the maximum selling price for on-premises consumption. The excise and import duty concessions for CSD/PAMF will be maintained as per the previous year's policy. License holders with a Beer Bar and Microbrewery License can acquire a license for the same premises upon payment of the stipulated fee. The policy also mandates comprehensive digitalization of the liquor supply chain, from manufacturing to retail consumption, and outlines procedures for obtaining property and solvency certificates. Penalties for selling liquor above the maximum retail price are set at Rs 40,000 for the first offense and Rs 75,000 for subsequent offenses.