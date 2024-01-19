Jio Platforms' Q3FY24 Profits Surge Amid 5G Roll-out and Subscriber Growth

Reliance Industries' digital and telecom subsidiary, Jio Platforms, has delivered a robust financial performance for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2023, with a year-on-year increase of 11.6% in consolidated net profit. The profit surged to Rs 5,445 crore, primarily fueled by a significant growth in subscriber numbers, although the average revenue per user (ARPU) remained unchanged sequentially due to unlimited data offerings on Jio's 5G network.
Jio's Profit and Revenue
The gross revenue for Jio Platforms witnessed an 11.4% year-on-year increase, reaching a total of Rs 32,510 crore. The ARPU rose by 2% year-on-year to Rs 181.7, reflecting an improved subscriber mix. Despite this, it did not change from the previous quarter due to ongoing 5G trials. This substantial financial performance is indicative of Jio's key role in India's ongoing digital transformation, with the company adding 11.2 million net subscribers in the quarter, bringing its total to 471 million by December 2023.
Jio's 5G Dominance
Jio's 5G availability has reportedly surpassed that of its closest competitor by three times, significantly contributing to the growth of its subscriber base. The company's 5G home broadband service, JioAirFiber, is experiencing rapid expansion, especially in underserved areas, and is predicted to achieve nationwide coverage by the first half of 2024.
Enterprise Market Share and Digital Services
The enterprise market share of Jio has also grown, with half of the top banks in India using the Jio network. The company's digital services have become increasingly prominent, now constituting 20% of new deal wins, indicating a shift towards a more digital-service-oriented approach. Reliance Jio, in particular, reported a 12.2% increase in net profit for Q3FY24, with revenues from operations rising by 10.3%.
These strong financial results reflect Jio Platforms' strategic initiatives and their successful positioning as a leader in India's digital transformation journey.