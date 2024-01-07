en English
Education

Jharkhand to Extend B.Ed Program Duration to Four Years from 2024-25

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:53 am EST
Jharkhand to Extend B.Ed Program Duration to Four Years from 2024-25

The eastern Indian state of Jharkhand is taking a bold step towards modernizing its education system. In line with the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) guidelines, the state has announced plans to extend the duration of its Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) program from two years to four years. This change will take effect from the 2024-25 academic session.

(Read Also: Indian Political Figures Comment on National Issues Amid ISRO's Maiden Solar Mission and Thwarted Hijacking)

Aligning with the New Education Policy

The move is in response to a directive from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and is aimed at harmonizing Jharkhand’s teacher education system with the new education policy. According to the NCTE notification, two-year B.Ed courses will not be approved beyond the 2024-25 academic year. The four-year B.Ed courses, formerly known as BA-B.Ed, B.Sc-B.Ed, and B.Com-B.Ed, have been rebranded as the Integrated Teachers Education Program (ITEP).

Modernizing Teacher Education

The extension of the B.Ed program is part of a national initiative to modernize teacher education. The goal is to ensure that educators and future teachers receive comprehensive training that aligns with modern educational standards and practices. This change is designed to equip new generation teachers with the necessary skills and competencies to navigate the evolving landscape of 21st-century education.

(Read Also: DGCA Directs Indian Airlines to Inspect Boeing 737-8 Max Emergency Exits)

The ITEP: A Dual-Major Degree

The Integrated Teachers Education Program is essentially a dual-major holistic bachelor’s degree in Education as well as a specialized subject. The ITEP aims to prepare teachers for various school stages and cater to the need of 21st-century skills. The program’s design is centered on the belief that a well-trained, highly skilled teacher is the cornerstone of a robust, effective education system.

In conclusion, the decision by Jharkhand to extend the B.Ed program’s duration is a significant step in the right direction. By aligning with the new education policy and introducing the Integrated Teachers Education Program, the state is demonstrating its commitment to elevating the standard of teacher education and, by extension, the quality of education in the state.

Education India Policy
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

