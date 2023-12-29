en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Jharkhand Police Report Significant Progress in Fight Against Maoist Insurgency

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:14 am EST
Jharkhand Police Report Significant Progress in Fight Against Maoist Insurgency

In a significant development, Jharkhand police have reported substantial results in their operations against Maoist insurgents within the state over the past year. As part of the ongoing struggle between the government forces and the Maoist groups, a total of 397 insurgents have been arrested, underscoring the effectiveness of the security forces’ counter-insurgency efforts.

Counter-Insurgency Operations Yield Results

The law enforcement agency also revealed that 9 Maoists were killed in encounters with the police, and 26 chose to surrender to the authorities. These numbers suggest a potential shift among some insurgents, who may be seeking to leave the conflict. The police have also seized 152 arms, which include police weapons, 10,350 pieces of ammunition, and 244 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) over the past year.

Four-Year Maoist Crackdown

Looking at the broader timeframe, over the past four years, 1,617 Naxals have been arrested with 74 choosing to surrender in 2020. These operations have not only been effective in the arrest and surrender of insurgents but have also led to the recovery of a significant amount of property. This includes 1,417 mobile phones, 2,328 sim cards, 470 ATM cards, 128 passbooks, 23 laptops, and 37 cheque books. A substantial ₹54.31 lakh in cash, and 3,300 Taiwan dollars were also recovered.

Disrupting Organised Crime Networks

As part of actions against organised crime, 248 criminals have been arrested and 129 arms and 1,677 cartridges have been seized. These arrests and seizures paint a picture of an active and effective security apparatus, working to maintain security and stability in Jharkhand. The ongoing efforts of the Jharkhand police in tackling Maoist insurgency and organised crime within the state are helping to ensure the region’s safety.

0
Asia Conflict & Defence India
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tokyo Tops the List for Expatriates: Bloomberg's Cost of Living Analysis Reveals

By Safak Costu

China's Coffee Culture: A Blend of Tradition and Global Influence

By Quadri Adejumo

Contrasts and Confluences: The Global Financial Markets as 2023 Ends

By BNN Correspondents

Ange Postecoglou Defends Asian Cup's Significance Amid Tottenham's Injury Crisis

By Salman Khan

Japanese Finance Minister's Visit to Cambodia: A New Chapter in Diplom ...
@Asia · 33 mins
Japanese Finance Minister's Visit to Cambodia: A New Chapter in Diplom ...
heart comment 0
South Korea’s Tax Revenue Falls by 49.4 Trillion Won amidst Weaker Corporate Performance

By Safak Costu

South Korea's Tax Revenue Falls by 49.4 Trillion Won amidst Weaker Corporate Performance
Is China’s Economic Trajectory Mirroring Japan’s ‘Lost Decade’?

By Ebenezer Mensah

Is China's Economic Trajectory Mirroring Japan's 'Lost Decade'?
Breakfast Surprise: Woman Discovers Egg Within an Egg

By Nitish Verma

Breakfast Surprise: Woman Discovers Egg Within an Egg
Canserbero Case Reopened: CICPC Officials Under Scrutiny

By Nitish Verma

Canserbero Case Reopened: CICPC Officials Under Scrutiny
Latest Headlines
World News
Anatoly Lokot, Former Novosibirsk Mayor, Unveils Reasons Behind His Office Departure
19 seconds
Anatoly Lokot, Former Novosibirsk Mayor, Unveils Reasons Behind His Office Departure
Pakistan Cancels New Year's Eve Festivities in Solidarity with Palestine
29 seconds
Pakistan Cancels New Year's Eve Festivities in Solidarity with Palestine
Margaret Thatcher's 'Utterly Shattered' Reaction to 'Spycatcher' Revealed in Newly Released Documents
55 seconds
Margaret Thatcher's 'Utterly Shattered' Reaction to 'Spycatcher' Revealed in Newly Released Documents
Exploring NFL Playoff Paths with The Upshot's 2023 Simulator
2 mins
Exploring NFL Playoff Paths with The Upshot's 2023 Simulator
India in 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Economic Growth
5 mins
India in 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Economic Growth
Western Powers Condemn Iran's Accelerated Uranium Enrichment
6 mins
Western Powers Condemn Iran's Accelerated Uranium Enrichment
India's Esports Industry: A Powerhouse on the Rise
7 mins
India's Esports Industry: A Powerhouse on the Rise
Navigating Security Challenges in the Run-Up to the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
7 mins
Navigating Security Challenges in the Run-Up to the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Lalan Singh Resigns as JDU President, Nitish Kumar Ascends to Leadership
9 mins
Lalan Singh Resigns as JDU President, Nitish Kumar Ascends to Leadership
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
18 mins
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
1 hour
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
2 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
2 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
4 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
4 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion: A Historic Milestone Amid Slow U.S. Growth
6 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion: A Historic Milestone Amid Slow U.S. Growth
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
7 hours
Bill Gates Sounds Climate Alarm at COP28: Urges Innovation and Adaptation
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat
7 hours
Black Sea Incident Sparks Surge in Wheat Prices: Global Trade Routes Under Threat

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app