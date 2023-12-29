Jharkhand Police Report Significant Progress in Fight Against Maoist Insurgency

In a significant development, Jharkhand police have reported substantial results in their operations against Maoist insurgents within the state over the past year. As part of the ongoing struggle between the government forces and the Maoist groups, a total of 397 insurgents have been arrested, underscoring the effectiveness of the security forces’ counter-insurgency efforts.

Counter-Insurgency Operations Yield Results

The law enforcement agency also revealed that 9 Maoists were killed in encounters with the police, and 26 chose to surrender to the authorities. These numbers suggest a potential shift among some insurgents, who may be seeking to leave the conflict. The police have also seized 152 arms, which include police weapons, 10,350 pieces of ammunition, and 244 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) over the past year.

Four-Year Maoist Crackdown

Looking at the broader timeframe, over the past four years, 1,617 Naxals have been arrested with 74 choosing to surrender in 2020. These operations have not only been effective in the arrest and surrender of insurgents but have also led to the recovery of a significant amount of property. This includes 1,417 mobile phones, 2,328 sim cards, 470 ATM cards, 128 passbooks, 23 laptops, and 37 cheque books. A substantial ₹54.31 lakh in cash, and 3,300 Taiwan dollars were also recovered.

Disrupting Organised Crime Networks

As part of actions against organised crime, 248 criminals have been arrested and 129 arms and 1,677 cartridges have been seized. These arrests and seizures paint a picture of an active and effective security apparatus, working to maintain security and stability in Jharkhand. The ongoing efforts of the Jharkhand police in tackling Maoist insurgency and organised crime within the state are helping to ensure the region’s safety.