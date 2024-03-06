Jharkhand Launches Free Pulses, Salt Scheme for Food Security Beneficiaries, Boosts Dealer Commission

Marking a significant advancement in food security and nutritional support, the Jharkhand government has unveiled initiatives to distribute essential food items free of cost to beneficiaries under central and state food schemes. With an eye on enhancing the nutritional intake among the underprivileged, the state cabinet, led by cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel, announced the transformation of the gram pulse and refined iodised salt distribution schemes, alongside increasing the commission for fair price dealers.

Advertisment

Revamping Food Distribution Schemes

The newly named Mukhya Mantri Dal Vitran Yojana is set to replace the nominal charge of Re 1 per kilogram for gram pulses with a free distribution model. This move aims to ensure that all families covered under food security schemes can access a kg of gram pulses monthly without financial strain. In parallel, the Mukhya Mantri Namak Vitran Yojana will extend free distribution of a kilogram of refined iodized salt to these families, promoting iodine consumption essential for preventing iodine deficiency disorders. Funding allocations of Rs 3.30 crore for 2023-24 and Rs 7.92 crore for subsequent years underscore the government's commitment to these schemes.

Supporting Fair Price Dealers

Advertisment

In response to the demands from over 25,000 fair price dealers across the state, the cabinet has also approved an increase in their commission from Rs 100 to Rs 150 per quintal. This hike is a strategic move to incentivize the dealers, ensuring the smooth operation and sustainability of the distribution network critical for implementing the food security initiatives effectively.

Broader Initiatives and Implications

Beyond food distribution, the cabinet's decisions included the approval of the Jharkhand Food and Feed Processing Industrial Policy 2024 and several other significant agendas aimed at public welfare and development. Among these, the partnership with e-Governments Foundation, Bengaluru, to enhance healthcare infrastructure and the handover of 44 residential schools to NGOs highlight the holistic approach to improving quality of life for the state's residents. Furthermore, the establishment of Unity Mall in Ranchi, supported by both the Centre and the state, is poised to become a vibrant showcase for local handicrafts, fostering economic growth and cultural preservation.

These initiatives, particularly the free distribution of pulses and salt, not only alleviate the financial burden on the underprivileged but also contribute to a healthier population by ensuring access to essential nutrients. The move signifies a pivotal step towards achieving food security and underscores the government's dedication to welfare and development. As these schemes unfold, the anticipated positive impacts on public health and economic stability will be areas of keen observation and analysis.