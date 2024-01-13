en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Jharkhand High Court Calls for Better Training in Police Investigations

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:25 pm EST
Jharkhand High Court Calls for Better Training in Police Investigations

In a significant development that emphasizes the importance of aptitude and training in police investigations, the Jharkhand High Court has called upon the state’s Director General of Police, Ajay Kumar Singh, to ensure that law enforcement officers receive adequate training and guidance for conducting case investigations. This directive comes in the wake of observed deficiencies in an investigation related to an anticipatory bail application.

Discrepancies in PACS Accounting Triggers Investigation

The bail application was filed by Santosh Yadav, serving as the manager of the Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) in Pachamba block, Giridih. A regular audit unveiled a discrepancy involving 800 quintals of rice grains that were not dispatched to the mills for processing. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Giridih, Naman Priyesh Lakra, suspected malpractice and instructed the filing of an FIR against the office bearers of PACS in the Pachamba block, including Yadav.

Anticipatory Bail Application Highlights Shortcomings

Following the registration of the FIR, Yadav sought anticipatory bail from the High Court. Upon review, the court noted deficiencies in the investigation by the police officer handling the case. The court’s observation underlined the need for better training and guidance for police officers to conduct thorough and effective investigations.

High Court Directs DGP for Ensuring Better Training

The court summoned the DGP, Ajay Kumar Singh, and ordered steps to be taken to guide and train officers conducting case investigations. This directive underscores the court’s commitment to fostering a competent and effective criminal justice system. A well-trained police force is a cornerstone of effective law enforcement, and this move by the High Court stands to strengthen the policing system in Jharkhand.

0
Agriculture India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
9 mins ago
India: On Course to Become World's Largest Lentil Producer
India is poised to ascend to the helm of global lentil production, with an anticipated upsurge in the production of masur, or lentils, for the 2023-24 crop year. The projected output of approximately 16 lakh tonnes is set to outpace that of other leading lentil producers, including Canada and Australia, whose respective estimates stand at
India: On Course to Become World's Largest Lentil Producer
Empress Garden to Host Exquisite Flower Show: A Symphony of Botanical Art and Japanese Aesthetics
45 mins ago
Empress Garden to Host Exquisite Flower Show: A Symphony of Botanical Art and Japanese Aesthetics
Delaware Farmers Markets: Record Sales and Growing Popularity
1 hour ago
Delaware Farmers Markets: Record Sales and Growing Popularity
Evergreen State Fair Advisory Board Opens Applications for New Members
16 mins ago
Evergreen State Fair Advisory Board Opens Applications for New Members
Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2: A New Crop of Love and Life on the Farm
19 mins ago
Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2: A New Crop of Love and Life on the Farm
Fostering Rural Entrepreneurship: SKUAST-K Concludes Management Programme on Sustainable Farming
22 mins ago
Fostering Rural Entrepreneurship: SKUAST-K Concludes Management Programme on Sustainable Farming
Latest Headlines
World News
Oil Tycoon Calls for U.S. Probe into Juan Guaido over Alleged CITGO Corruption
19 seconds
Oil Tycoon Calls for U.S. Probe into Juan Guaido over Alleged CITGO Corruption
Conservative Leader Sparks Carbon Tax Controversy in Thunder Bay
2 mins
Conservative Leader Sparks Carbon Tax Controversy in Thunder Bay
Chattanooga Mocs Set for Prime-Time Showdown Against UNCG in Southern Conference Basketball Game
7 mins
Chattanooga Mocs Set for Prime-Time Showdown Against UNCG in Southern Conference Basketball Game
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
7 mins
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
Indian Racer Jehan Daruvala to Debut in Formula E with Maserati
7 mins
Indian Racer Jehan Daruvala to Debut in Formula E with Maserati
Providence Friars Favored Over Xavier Musketeers in Upcoming College Basketball Clash
7 mins
Providence Friars Favored Over Xavier Musketeers in Upcoming College Basketball Clash
Integrated Public Health Labs Inaugurated in Tripura: Redefining Public Health Infrastructure
7 mins
Integrated Public Health Labs Inaugurated in Tripura: Redefining Public Health Infrastructure
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Meggie Dougherty Howard Acquisition
7 mins
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Meggie Dougherty Howard Acquisition
Angel City FC Strengthens Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
7 mins
Angel City FC Strengthens Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app