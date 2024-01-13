Jharkhand High Court Calls for Better Training in Police Investigations

In a significant development that emphasizes the importance of aptitude and training in police investigations, the Jharkhand High Court has called upon the state’s Director General of Police, Ajay Kumar Singh, to ensure that law enforcement officers receive adequate training and guidance for conducting case investigations. This directive comes in the wake of observed deficiencies in an investigation related to an anticipatory bail application.

Discrepancies in PACS Accounting Triggers Investigation

The bail application was filed by Santosh Yadav, serving as the manager of the Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) in Pachamba block, Giridih. A regular audit unveiled a discrepancy involving 800 quintals of rice grains that were not dispatched to the mills for processing. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Giridih, Naman Priyesh Lakra, suspected malpractice and instructed the filing of an FIR against the office bearers of PACS in the Pachamba block, including Yadav.

Anticipatory Bail Application Highlights Shortcomings

Following the registration of the FIR, Yadav sought anticipatory bail from the High Court. Upon review, the court noted deficiencies in the investigation by the police officer handling the case. The court’s observation underlined the need for better training and guidance for police officers to conduct thorough and effective investigations.

High Court Directs DGP for Ensuring Better Training

The court summoned the DGP, Ajay Kumar Singh, and ordered steps to be taken to guide and train officers conducting case investigations. This directive underscores the court’s commitment to fostering a competent and effective criminal justice system. A well-trained police force is a cornerstone of effective law enforcement, and this move by the High Court stands to strengthen the policing system in Jharkhand.