Jharkhand Government’s Ambitious Educational Schemes to Boost Research and Academic Excellence

In an ambitious step toward fostering academic excellence and research, the Jharkhand state government has launched a suite of educational schemes and initiatives. Headlined by the CM Fellowship Scheme, the programs are pronounced for their financial support and academic enrichment, aimed at nurturing the state’s intellectual capital.

CM Fellowship Scheme: Fuelling Research

The CM Fellowship Scheme, devised to encourage PhD research, offers monthly stipends of Rs 25,000 to UGC NET/CSIR NET qualified students and Rs 22,500 to Jharkhand Eligibility Test qualified students. This four-year fellowship serves as a substantial financial prop for meritorious students, fostering the spirit of research and intellectual pursuit.

Guruji Student Credit Scheme: Bridging Educational Gaps

The Guruji Student Credit Scheme is another substantial initiative. Offering education loans up to Rs 15 lakh at a simple annual interest rate of 4%, the scheme targets students attending top educational institutions. The repayment of these loans, structured as an EMI payment plan, commences only after the student’s course completion, easing the financial burden during their study period.

Additional Initiatives: Promoting Inclusivity and Excellence

Complementing these flagship programs are a series of additional initiatives. These include free coaching for competitive exams like UPSC and JPSC, along with a monthly allowance of Rs 2500 for eligible students. The Manki Munda Scholarship Scheme aims to boost female enrollment in technical education through financial support. These schemes collectively aim to benefit 1000 students annually, thereby promoting academic inclusivity and excellence.

Beyond scholarships and financial aids, the state has adopted a common credit framework for undergraduate programs in line with the National Education Policy 2020. The Model University Act has also been drafted to ensure quality teaching in private universities. Furthermore, remuneration for bell-based teachers has been increased and there are plans to upgrade the Science Center in Ranchi and revive district science centers.

The announcement was made by Rahul Purwar, the Principal Secretary of Higher and Technical Education Department, during a press conference. These initiatives, conceived to foster academic and research excellence, underscore the government’s commitment to education, highlighting their vision of creating an intellectually vibrant Jharkhand.