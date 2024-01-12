en English
India

Jharkhand Government Eyes Rs 90 Crore Investment in Chartered Plane

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:03 pm EST
Jharkhand Government Eyes Rs 90 Crore Investment in Chartered Plane

In a bid to streamline official logistics and mitigate financial strain, the Jharkhand government is considering a significant investment in air transportation. A proposal, currently under the scrutiny of the Finance Department, outlines plans to purchase a five to seven-seater chartered plane, an asset expected to cost around Rs 90 crores.

From Rental to Ownership

Presently, the state does not possess any aircraft or helicopters. Its top dignitaries, including the Chief Minister, Ministers, and senior officials, rely on rented or chartered aircraft for their transportation needs. The cost of these rentals, dictated by various factors such as availability and service provider pricing, has placed a substantial burden on the state’s budget.

A Strategic Shift

With the current agreement for a rented helicopter set to expire in March, the government is preparing for a different approach. The Civil Aviation Department, responsible for preparing the proposal, has already initiated the process of inviting tenders for renting a helicopter for the subsequent five years. Yet, alongside this, they are exploring the benefits of owning a chartered plane.

Expected Benefits

Investing in a chartered plane is seen as a strategic move to facilitate efficient and timely transportation for the state’s top dignitaries. The Government of Jharkhand believes that this shift from variable and often inflated rental costs to a one-time investment could significantly reduce expenditure in the long run. Furthermore, it would improve logistical operations, providing reliable and readily available transportation for government officials.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

