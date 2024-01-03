Jharkhand Gears Up for Technological Advancement with ESDM Innovation Hubs

In a galvanizing move aimed at technology advancement and job generation, the government of Jharkhand, India, has approved the IT Data Center and BPO Investment Promotion Policy-2023. This policy, operative from fiscal year 2023-28, holds the potential to transform the electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDM) sector of the state.

ESDM Innovation Hubs: A Catalyst for Growth

As part of this forward-thinking policy, ESDM Innovation Hubs will be set up in three cities: Ranchi, Jamshedpur, and Dhanbad. These hubs, a cornerstone in the blueprint of the IT and electronics development, are envisaged to boost the design and manufacturing of electronic systems. Plans are underway to allocate land for the creation of ESDM parks in these cities, a move set to catalyze employment opportunities.

Infrastructure Development and Employment Opportunities

The policy also outlines ambitious plans for infrastructure development, including the construction of a mega IT park spanning 100 acres. This park, primarily catering to IT data centers and data developers, may be developed through public-private partnerships (PPP), inviting private investment into the sector.

The implications for employment are profound. The government aims to provide direct and indirect employment for 10 lakh people over the policy’s tenure. This includes 2 lakh direct jobs and an impressive 8 lakh indirect jobs, presenting a significant economic stimulus.

Attracting Investment through Incentives

To attract more private investment, the policy provides a suite of concessions. These include reduced electricity and internet rates, stamp duty and GST reliefs, assistance in patent filing, and loan subsidies. These measures are expected to encourage investment in the IT, ESDM, and BPO sectors, fuelling further growth and employment generation.

With this policy, Jharkhand’s government is making a strategic move towards technological advancement, job creation, and economic growth. Its success could set a precedent for similar initiatives in other parts of India and even globally.