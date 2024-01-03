en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Jharkhand Gears Up for Technological Advancement with ESDM Innovation Hubs

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Jharkhand Gears Up for Technological Advancement with ESDM Innovation Hubs

In a galvanizing move aimed at technology advancement and job generation, the government of Jharkhand, India, has approved the IT Data Center and BPO Investment Promotion Policy-2023. This policy, operative from fiscal year 2023-28, holds the potential to transform the electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDM) sector of the state.

ESDM Innovation Hubs: A Catalyst for Growth

As part of this forward-thinking policy, ESDM Innovation Hubs will be set up in three cities: Ranchi, Jamshedpur, and Dhanbad. These hubs, a cornerstone in the blueprint of the IT and electronics development, are envisaged to boost the design and manufacturing of electronic systems. Plans are underway to allocate land for the creation of ESDM parks in these cities, a move set to catalyze employment opportunities.

Infrastructure Development and Employment Opportunities

The policy also outlines ambitious plans for infrastructure development, including the construction of a mega IT park spanning 100 acres. This park, primarily catering to IT data centers and data developers, may be developed through public-private partnerships (PPP), inviting private investment into the sector.

The implications for employment are profound. The government aims to provide direct and indirect employment for 10 lakh people over the policy’s tenure. This includes 2 lakh direct jobs and an impressive 8 lakh indirect jobs, presenting a significant economic stimulus.

Attracting Investment through Incentives

To attract more private investment, the policy provides a suite of concessions. These include reduced electricity and internet rates, stamp duty and GST reliefs, assistance in patent filing, and loan subsidies. These measures are expected to encourage investment in the IT, ESDM, and BPO sectors, fuelling further growth and employment generation.

With this policy, Jharkhand’s government is making a strategic move towards technological advancement, job creation, and economic growth. Its success could set a precedent for similar initiatives in other parts of India and even globally.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Greece to Import Workers from Multiple Countries to Boost Labor Force

By Safak Costu

Columbus McKinnon Corp. Welcomes Kristine Moser as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

By BNN Correspondents

Richard W. Engel Jr. Takes Helm as New Managing Partner of Armstrong Teasdale

By BNN Correspondents

AI Firm Meeranda to Showcase Innovations at Microsoft Reactor PitchFest

By Justice Nwafor

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited Announces Net Asset Value ...
@Business · 2 mins
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited Announces Net Asset Value ...
heart comment 0
Anthony J. Annino Takes Helm as New Head of Longevity at Obra Capital

By BNN Correspondents

Anthony J. Annino Takes Helm as New Head of Longevity at Obra Capital
Obra Capital Appoints Anthony J. Annino as Senior Managing Director, Head of Longevity

By BNN Correspondents

Obra Capital Appoints Anthony J. Annino as Senior Managing Director, Head of Longevity
Digital Ally, Inc., Rides High on Subscription Model Success

By Dil Bar Irshad

Digital Ally, Inc., Rides High on Subscription Model Success
Nasdaq CSD Quarterly Report Sheds Light on Equity Market Indebtedness

By Nimrah Khatoon

Nasdaq CSD Quarterly Report Sheds Light on Equity Market Indebtedness
Latest Headlines
World News
Jeremy Lin Leads New Taipei Kings to Victory in EASL Tournament
21 seconds
Jeremy Lin Leads New Taipei Kings to Victory in EASL Tournament
James Cook: A Pivotal Figure in the NFL Season Gearing Up for Week 18
55 seconds
James Cook: A Pivotal Figure in the NFL Season Gearing Up for Week 18
House Majority Whip Tom Emmer Publicly Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Campaign
1 min
House Majority Whip Tom Emmer Publicly Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Campaign
HMS Agincourt: A Submarine's Name Sparks Controversy Amid Surveillance Law Changes
1 min
HMS Agincourt: A Submarine's Name Sparks Controversy Amid Surveillance Law Changes
Somalia Demands Apology from IGAD amid Tensions with Ethiopia
1 min
Somalia Demands Apology from IGAD amid Tensions with Ethiopia
Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women: A Clash of Rivals in Women's Super Smash
1 min
Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women: A Clash of Rivals in Women's Super Smash
British Columbia Gears Up for Critical 2024 Provincial Election
2 mins
British Columbia Gears Up for Critical 2024 Provincial Election
State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values
3 mins
State Department Press Briefing Reinforces Commitment to Diplomacy and Democratic Values
Kristi Noem Expresses Disapproval of Nikki Haley as Trump's Potential Running Mate
3 mins
Kristi Noem Expresses Disapproval of Nikki Haley as Trump's Potential Running Mate
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
8 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app