Jharkhand Fined by NGT for Failing to Report on Ganga Pollution Control Efforts

In an unprecedented move highlighting the urgency of environmental protection, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the state of Jharkhand for its failure to submit a crucial report detailing measures taken to prevent and control pollution in the revered river Ganga. This incident sheds light on the broader struggle to safeguard one of India's most sacred and lifeline rivers against the relentless bane of pollution. As the river Ganga meanders through the heart of Jharkhand, touching Sahibganj, Bokaro, Dhanbad, and Ramgarh, the stakes for its preservation have never been higher.

Crackdown on Pollution: NGT's Stern Directive

Back in November, the NGT sought detailed accounts from several states, including Jharkhand, on their efforts to curtail pollution levels in the Ganga. The request was part of a comprehensive initiative aimed at rejuvenating the river, long plagued by pollution arising from industrial discharge, domestic waste, and traditional cremation practices. Despite multiple notices and the involvement of chief secretaries and district magistrates, Jharkhand's response was notably absent. This silence prompted the NGT to levy what it termed a 'token cost' on the state, a gesture underscoring the tribunal's frustration and its commitment to the cause of the Ganga's revival.

Understanding the Gravity of Ganga's Plight

The Ganga's pollution is not just an environmental issue but a crisis affecting millions who depend on the river for their daily needs and spiritual sustenance. The NGT's actions come in the wake of growing concerns over the traditional methods of cremation, which, while steeped in religious significance, contribute significantly to the river's pollution. Reports, such as the one from coastaldigest.com, highlight the NGT's urging towards more environment-friendly cremation methods like electric and CNG crematoriums, aiming to mitigate the environmental impact while respecting cultural practices.