Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Responds to ED Summons Amidst Alleged Land Scam Case

Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, has consented to record his statement with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), responding to the summons served to him in relation to an alleged land scam case. The Chief Minister, willing to cooperate with the ED's investigation, has scheduled his questioning for 1 pm on Wednesday at his residence. This development follows the tenth summons issued to Soren by the ED.

Soren Alleges Political Motivation

In a letter to the ED, Soren has insinuated a politically motivated agenda behind the summons. He noted that the timing of the questioning overlaps with the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly, hinting at a plot to disrupt the functioning of his government. Despite this, he has affirmed his commitment to abide by the law and cooperate with the law enforcement agencies.

ED's Visit to Soren's Residence and Seizure of Luxury Car

Prior to this, the ED had paid a visit to Soren's Delhi residence on Monday night. However, Soren was not found at the location. Consequently, the agency seized a luxury car in connection with the ongoing money laundering investigation. This move has been met with protests by JMM workers who have blocked roads in several districts, condemning the ED's action.

Imposition of Section 144 CrPc and Governor's Remarks

As a precautionary measure, Section 144 CrPc has been imposed around key areas in Ranchi, encompassing the vicinity of Soren's residence, Raj Bhavan, and the ED office. Expressing concern over the law and order situation in the state, the Governor of Jharkhand, CP Radhakrishnan, has urged Soren to comply with the law. He stated that no person, irrespective of their position, is above the law, emphasizing the need for law and order to be upheld.