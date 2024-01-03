en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Jharkhand Andolankari Sangharsh Morcha Declares January 3 as ‘Jharkhand Andolankari Day’

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
Jharkhand Andolankari Sangharsh Morcha Declares January 3 as ‘Jharkhand Andolankari Day’

In a resounding tribute to Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda, the Jharkhand Andolankari Sangharsh Morcha (JASM) has declared January 3, 2024, as Jharkhand Andolankari Day. The day, echoing the birth anniversary of Jaipal Singh Munda, is set to be marked with grandeur at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi.

Recognizing the Agitators

Highlighting the event will be an honor ceremony for 100 Jharkhand agitators. Their relentless efforts in the fight for the rights of the Jharkhand people will finally receive wide recognition, a testament to their unwavering dedication.

Cultural Performances and Procession

The day’s proceedings will commence at noon with a vibrant procession from Albert Ekka Chowk. The streets of Ranchi will pulsate with the rhythm of cultural performances by esteemed artists including Padmashree Mukund Nayak and Seema Devi, their artistry a tribute to the rich cultural heritage of Jharkhand.

Remembering Jaipal Singh Munda

A wreath will be laid at the statue of Jaipal Singh Munda, a solemn reminder of his life and the extensive contributions he made to the state. His spirit, imbued in the day’s celebrations, will serve as a source of inspiration for the attendees and future generations alike.

Pushkar Mahato, the founder and principal secretary of JASM, voiced the event’s objective to cement January 3 as an official day of protest in Jharkhand. The grand celebration is expected to echo not just in Ranchi but also in North East Assam. Furthermore, it will serve as a platform for demanding the government’s official recognition of the day as Jharkhand Protest Day.

0
India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nitin Raheja's 2024 Outlook on Key Sectors in Indian Financial Market

By Rafia Tasleem

Unraveling the Assault: Five Arrested in Violent Confrontation

By Rafia Tasleem

L&T Technology Services Lowers FY24 Revenue Guidance Amid Market Challenges

By Dil Bar Irshad

Prominent Doctor Escapes Kidnapping Attempt in Jamshedpur: A Case of Community Vigilance

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Union Budget: A Blueprint for Rural Transformation ...
@Agriculture · 2 mins
India's Union Budget: A Blueprint for Rural Transformation ...
heart comment 0
Neeraj Kumar Singh Takes Charge as Ujjain Collector, Prioritizes Essential Commodity Supply

By Rafia Tasleem

Neeraj Kumar Singh Takes Charge as Ujjain Collector, Prioritizes Essential Commodity Supply
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament

By Salman Khan

Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
India’s Supreme Court to Hear Significant Pleas: A Glimpse into the Legal Landscape

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Supreme Court to Hear Significant Pleas: A Glimpse into the Legal Landscape
Mannam Jayanthi Celebrations: Honoring Mannath Padmanabhan’s Legacy

By Rafia Tasleem

Mannam Jayanthi Celebrations: Honoring Mannath Padmanabhan's Legacy
Latest Headlines
World News
The Urgent Call for Reform in Nigeria's Broadcasting Industry
55 seconds
The Urgent Call for Reform in Nigeria's Broadcasting Industry
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
2 mins
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
2 mins
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
2 mins
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections
South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Opener
2 mins
South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Opener
WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer
2 mins
WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
2 mins
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
3 mins
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app