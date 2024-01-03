Jharkhand Andolankari Sangharsh Morcha Declares January 3 as ‘Jharkhand Andolankari Day’

In a resounding tribute to Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda, the Jharkhand Andolankari Sangharsh Morcha (JASM) has declared January 3, 2024, as Jharkhand Andolankari Day. The day, echoing the birth anniversary of Jaipal Singh Munda, is set to be marked with grandeur at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi.

Recognizing the Agitators

Highlighting the event will be an honor ceremony for 100 Jharkhand agitators. Their relentless efforts in the fight for the rights of the Jharkhand people will finally receive wide recognition, a testament to their unwavering dedication.

Cultural Performances and Procession

The day’s proceedings will commence at noon with a vibrant procession from Albert Ekka Chowk. The streets of Ranchi will pulsate with the rhythm of cultural performances by esteemed artists including Padmashree Mukund Nayak and Seema Devi, their artistry a tribute to the rich cultural heritage of Jharkhand.

Remembering Jaipal Singh Munda

A wreath will be laid at the statue of Jaipal Singh Munda, a solemn reminder of his life and the extensive contributions he made to the state. His spirit, imbued in the day’s celebrations, will serve as a source of inspiration for the attendees and future generations alike.

Pushkar Mahato, the founder and principal secretary of JASM, voiced the event’s objective to cement January 3 as an official day of protest in Jharkhand. The grand celebration is expected to echo not just in Ranchi but also in North East Assam. Furthermore, it will serve as a platform for demanding the government’s official recognition of the day as Jharkhand Protest Day.