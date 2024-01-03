Jefferies Modifies Stance on Larsen & Toubro Amid Anticipated Budget Impact

Global broking firm Jefferies has revised its perspective on Larsen & Toubro (L&T), transitioning its model portfolio weighting for the conglomerate to a neutral position. The decision comes in light of the anticipated subdued impact of India’s forthcoming Budget on stocks associated with railway and defense capital expenditure (capex) programs.

Government Capex versus GDP Growth

Jefferies analyst Mahesh Nandurkar points out that although government capex has soared threefold over the preceding five years, growth in government capex in relation to GDP may witness a more restrained increase in fiscal year 2025 (FY25). An increase of merely 7-8% is expected, given the rising pressures of welfare spending and budget consolidation. This prediction is likely to let down markets and could trigger corrections in stocks related to government capex.

Interplay of Various Sectors

However, Nandurkar also underscored that the overall capital expenditure cycle is unlikely to be thrown off track. The majority of capex in the economy is steered by housing and private corporate sectors, both of which display a promising multi-year forecast. The interim Budget is generally perceived by investors as insignificant for market trends, with other factors such as the Lok Sabha elections, third-quarter earnings, and central bank rate decisions expected to play more substantial roles.

Historical Trends and Future Expectations

Historically, the Nifty index has often registered negative returns both prior to and following the Budget announcements. Market analyst Apurva Sheth from SAMCO Securities speculated that the market is likely to perform poorly in January based on previous trends. Meanwhile, there is a sense of anticipation for minor tax reliefs for the salaried class in the Budget. Changes to tax slabs that may encourage a shift to a new tax regime are expected. The final budget, nonetheless, is projected to be presented by the newly elected government later in the year.