Business

Jefferies Modifies Stance on Larsen & Toubro Amid Anticipated Budget Impact

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Global broking firm Jefferies has revised its perspective on Larsen & Toubro (L&T), transitioning its model portfolio weighting for the conglomerate to a neutral position. The decision comes in light of the anticipated subdued impact of India’s forthcoming Budget on stocks associated with railway and defense capital expenditure (capex) programs.

Government Capex versus GDP Growth

Jefferies analyst Mahesh Nandurkar points out that although government capex has soared threefold over the preceding five years, growth in government capex in relation to GDP may witness a more restrained increase in fiscal year 2025 (FY25). An increase of merely 7-8% is expected, given the rising pressures of welfare spending and budget consolidation. This prediction is likely to let down markets and could trigger corrections in stocks related to government capex.

Interplay of Various Sectors

However, Nandurkar also underscored that the overall capital expenditure cycle is unlikely to be thrown off track. The majority of capex in the economy is steered by housing and private corporate sectors, both of which display a promising multi-year forecast. The interim Budget is generally perceived by investors as insignificant for market trends, with other factors such as the Lok Sabha elections, third-quarter earnings, and central bank rate decisions expected to play more substantial roles.

Historical Trends and Future Expectations

Historically, the Nifty index has often registered negative returns both prior to and following the Budget announcements. Market analyst Apurva Sheth from SAMCO Securities speculated that the market is likely to perform poorly in January based on previous trends. Meanwhile, there is a sense of anticipation for minor tax reliefs for the salaried class in the Budget. Changes to tax slabs that may encourage a shift to a new tax regime are expected. The final budget, nonetheless, is projected to be presented by the newly elected government later in the year.

Business Economy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

