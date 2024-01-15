Jefferies India Pvt Ltd Forecasts Promising Q3 Performance for Select Companies

In the face of an anticipated recovery in Q3, investors and analysts are keeping a close watch on companies that are predicted to perform well, according to Jefferies India Pvt Ltd. Among these are Anupam Rasayan India, expected to make a strong recovery in the third quarter, and Navin Fluorine, which is likely to present an improved sequential performance.

PI Industries: The Preferred Choice

Jefferies has highlighted PI Industries as its preferred choice due to the company’s projected healthy volume growth for FY25 and reasonable valuations. Engaged in contract research manufacturing services and boasting a patented product range, PI Industries has managed to mitigate the impact on its financials during the ongoing weakness among chemical manufacturers. Although domestic performance may be subdued, PI Industries’ exports are expected to grow.

Projected Performance and Earnings

Revenues from PI Industries’ Custom Synthesis Manufacturing (CSM) segment are expected to see a 12% year-on-year increase, albeit a lower sequential rise. Domestic revenues, on the other hand, are predicted to rise by a mere 2% year-on-year, owing to high inventory levels in India and competitive pressure. As a result, the company’s 3Q Ebitda is projected to grow by 10% year-on-year, even though margins may decrease sequentially. Notably, the pharma segment for PI Industries is anticipated to witness sequential growth, with positive Ebitda margins.

Other Companies on the Radar

Meanwhile, Anupam Rasayan’s recovery is attributed to customers deferring orders to the second half of the fiscal year due to high channel inventories and competition from Chinese products, leading to a forecasted 41% year-on-year increase in Ebitda. Navin Fluorine is expected to show a modest year-on-year revenue increase and a sharp sequential recovery due to the ramping up of their HPP plant and stabilization of the R32 plant. However, a year-on-year decline in consolidated Ebitda of 8% is anticipated due to higher operational expenses.