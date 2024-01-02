Jefferies Forecasts Optimistic Growth for India’s Metal Sector

Investment banking giant Jefferies has expressed a cautiously optimistic outlook for the metal sector, anticipating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6-15% in volume for major Indian companies such as Coal India, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel over the fiscal years 2024 to 2026. These projections suggest a steady growth trajectory for these key players in the metal and mining industry, following a challenging fiscal year 2023.

Reflecting on a Challenging Year

The previous fiscal year posed considerable challenges for the metal sector, with several headwinds impacting the industry’s performance. However, the recent forecast by Jefferies indicates a potential for recovery and growth. This optimism is based on several factors, including anticipated demand growth, operational improvements, and the potential for supportive government policy.

Coal India’s Performance and Projected Growth

Coal India, one of the companies highlighted in Jefferies’ forecast, has already shown promising growth. In December 2023, the company’s production increased by 8.2 percent to 71.9 million tonnes, with a year-on-year growth of 11 percent to 531.9 million tonnes for the period of April-December 2023. Moreover, Jefferies has given a ‘buy’ call to Coal India’s stock, raising the target price from Rs 425 to Rs 450.

The Government’s Role in the Industry’s Growth

The Indian government, particularly the Ministry of Coal, has played a crucial role in driving growth in the metal sector. It has implemented strategic initiatives aimed at increasing domestic production. These efforts include the introduction of an auction-based regime for commercial coal mining, engaging Mine Developer cum Operators (MDOs) to boost domestic coal output, and the reopening of discontinued mines using a revenue-sharing model. These initiatives align with the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and contribute to India’s progress towards self-sufficiency and energy security.

In conclusion, the cautiously optimistic forecast by Jefferies for the metal sector, especially for leading companies such as Coal India, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel, could influence investment decisions and market sentiment regarding the metal industry in India. It remains to be seen how these projections will pan out over the next few years, and whether the anticipated growth will indeed materialize.

