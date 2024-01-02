en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Jefferies Forecasts Optimistic Growth for India’s Metal Sector

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:42 am EST
Jefferies Forecasts Optimistic Growth for India’s Metal Sector

Investment banking giant Jefferies has expressed a cautiously optimistic outlook for the metal sector, anticipating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6-15% in volume for major Indian companies such as Coal India, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel over the fiscal years 2024 to 2026. These projections suggest a steady growth trajectory for these key players in the metal and mining industry, following a challenging fiscal year 2023.

Reflecting on a Challenging Year

The previous fiscal year posed considerable challenges for the metal sector, with several headwinds impacting the industry’s performance. However, the recent forecast by Jefferies indicates a potential for recovery and growth. This optimism is based on several factors, including anticipated demand growth, operational improvements, and the potential for supportive government policy.

(Read Also: India Extends PLI Scheme for Automobile Industry: A Boost for Growth and Competitiveness)

Coal India’s Performance and Projected Growth

Coal India, one of the companies highlighted in Jefferies’ forecast, has already shown promising growth. In December 2023, the company’s production increased by 8.2 percent to 71.9 million tonnes, with a year-on-year growth of 11 percent to 531.9 million tonnes for the period of April-December 2023. Moreover, Jefferies has given a ‘buy’ call to Coal India’s stock, raising the target price from Rs 425 to Rs 450.

The Government’s Role in the Industry’s Growth

The Indian government, particularly the Ministry of Coal, has played a crucial role in driving growth in the metal sector. It has implemented strategic initiatives aimed at increasing domestic production. These efforts include the introduction of an auction-based regime for commercial coal mining, engaging Mine Developer cum Operators (MDOs) to boost domestic coal output, and the reopening of discontinued mines using a revenue-sharing model. These initiatives align with the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and contribute to India’s progress towards self-sufficiency and energy security.

(Read Also: Unprecedented Liquidity Deficit Surge in India’s Banking System: Implications and Expectations)

In conclusion, the cautiously optimistic forecast by Jefferies for the metal sector, especially for leading companies such as Coal India, Tata Steel, and JSW Steel, could influence investment decisions and market sentiment regarding the metal industry in India. It remains to be seen how these projections will pan out over the next few years, and whether the anticipated growth will indeed materialize.

Read More

0
Business Economy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South African Rand Begins 2024 Weaker Against U.S. Dollar Amid Global Economic Shifts

By Aqsa Younas Rana

GST Tornado Sweeps Indian Corporations: Eicher Motors in the Eye of the Storm

By Rafia Tasleem

Australian Sharemarket Kicks Off 2024 with Resilience

By Geeta Pillai

Xi Jinping Acknowledges China's Economic Challenges: A Commitment to Recovery amid Adversity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BYD Surpasses Tesla in EV Production as Chinese Market Heats Up ...
@Automotive · 10 mins
BYD Surpasses Tesla in EV Production as Chinese Market Heats Up ...
heart comment 0
New Battery Sourcing Rules Impact Federal Tax Credit Eligibility for EVs

By Shivani Chauhan

New Battery Sourcing Rules Impact Federal Tax Credit Eligibility for EVs
Tech Giant Announces Strategic Pivot from Hardware to Software Services

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Tech Giant Announces Strategic Pivot from Hardware to Software Services
Putin Announces Robust 3.5% GDP Growth for Russia Amid Western Sanctions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Putin Announces Robust 3.5% GDP Growth for Russia Amid Western Sanctions
Port of Shanghai Stands Tall: World’s Busiest Container Port for 14th Year

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Port of Shanghai Stands Tall: World's Busiest Container Port for 14th Year
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
7 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
11 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
12 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
12 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
12 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
12 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
15 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
15 mins
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
15 mins
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
31 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app