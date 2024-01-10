en English
Africa

Jefferies Continues Positive Outlook on Godrej Consumer Products Despite Challenges

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:33 am EST
In the often turbulent world of international commerce, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) emerges as a beacon of potential growth, according to the global brokerage, Jefferies. Despite the challenges that the consumer market has faced, including weak rural growth and fluctuating currency values, Jefferies has maintained a steadfast ‘buy’ rating for GCPL, with a set target price of Rs 1,400. This projected target indicates a potential 20% increase from the company’s last closing price of Rs 1,163.

Turnaround under CEO Sudhir Sitapati

The brokerage acknowledges that the expected changes under the leadership of CEO Sudhir Sitapati have been slower than initially anticipated. However, they remain confident that 2024 will see a significant turnaround for the company. Sitapati, who took the reins of the company in May 2021, has been steering GCPL towards a more robust business model, focusing on growth and profitability.

Performance of Recent Acquisition, RCCL

Jefferies’ keen interest also lies in the performance of GCPL’s recent acquisition, RCCL. The latter, a textile and apparel manufacturing unit, was formerly dominated by the Raymond Group. Bringing RCCL under its umbrella, GCPL aims to leverage RCCL’s established manufacturing capabilities and market presence.

Optimistic Outlook for Indo-Pacific Region

Despite potential roadblocks, such as the depreciation of the Nigerian Naira and the royalty model affecting the African market, Jefferies maintains a positive view of the Indo-Pacific region’s prospects. They highlight GCPL’s advantage of having the lowest EBIT exposure to international markets compared to its competitors. This strategic position could provide GCPL with a significant advantage in navigating the complex dynamics of international commerce.

With an expected 20% CAGR rise in earnings per share (EPS), GCPL stands as the top choice for Jefferies within the consumer sector. This optimistic stance contrasts with that of CLSA, another foreign brokerage, which had previously retained a ‘sell’ rating on GCPL with a target price of Rs 936 following the company’s Q3 business update.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

