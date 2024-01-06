Jeevesh Sabharwal: A Visionary Leader Transforming Elderly Care

Jeevesh Sabharwal, the Managing Director of Shivam Group, is not just a name to reckon with in India’s real estate sector, but also an emblem of social commitment and altruism. Known for his unyielding commitment to quality construction, timely project delivery, and unique design, Sabharwal has etched his name in the annals of the real estate industry. However, it is his deep-seated commitment to social welfare, particularly caring for the elderly, that truly sets him apart.

Transforming Elderly Care

Under Sabharwal’s leadership, Shivam Group has initiated the establishment of old-age homes, starting with a fully-equipped geriatric care facility in Gulmohar Park, Delhi. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to accommodate 200 residents, offering them a peaceful and dignified life, free of charge. But this is just the beginning of a broader vision. Sabharwal aims to create multiple such havens for destitute senior citizens across various regions such as Punjabi Bagh, Paschim Vihar, Chhatarpur, GK, and Delhi Cant.

Criteria and Vision

The eligibility criteria for these homes are simple yet thoughtful. They are open to destitute men and women above 60 years who are bona fide residents of India, without any familial support, and free from infectious diseases. This initiative reflects Sabharwal’s vision to provide cutting-edge facilities, free of cost, to senior citizens, symbolizing a holistic approach to social responsibility.

Commitment Beyond Business

Beyond these senior care initiatives, Sabharwal has also shown his dedication to education and healthcare. He has adopted three municipal schools to promote girls’ education and is actively involved in setting up community hospitals. Inspired by Shri Ratan Tata, Sabharwal’s approach to social responsibility strikes a balance between business success and societal contributions.

Under his leadership, the Shivam Group has seen substantial financial growth, achieving a revenue of 1206 crore in the last financial year with ambitions to double it. Sabharwal’s dedication to social welfare, particularly in providing for the elderly, serves as a testament to the impact of visionary leadership on society’s well-being.