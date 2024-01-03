Jeera Prices Recover, Exports Decrease Amid Increased Production; Pulses Imports Set to Rise

Amidst market fluctuations, Jeera (cumin) prices have shown signs of recovery, rising by 0.92% to settle at 29,530. This comes after a dip in prices triggered by forecasts of increased production in Gujarat and Rajasthan, India’s primary Jeera producing states. In Gujarat, Jeera cultivation has significantly surged, covering 544,099.00 hectares, marking a 102% increase compared to the previous year. Rajasthan has also witnessed a 13% rise in its Jeera cultivation area.

Jeera Export Challenges

Despite the boost in domestic production, India’s Jeera exports are grappling with a significant reduction owing to weakened international demand. Preferred for their lower prices, Syria and Turkey have become the go-to sources for Jeera buyers, leading to a 34.02% decrease in India’s Jeera exports from April to October 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. Additionally, Jeera exports in October 2023 fell by 13.39% from September 2023 and by 46.77% from October 2022.

Market Technicals for Jeera

In the Unjha spot market, the closing price for Jeera showed a minor decrease of 0.84%, ending at 33,356.15 Rupees. Market technicals indicate fresh buying interest and a rise in open interest by 3.84%. This suggests that Jeera prices might find support at 28,500. Should prices drop below this level, they could further decline to 27,460. Conversely, resistance is expected at 30,170, and surpassing this mark could push prices towards 30,800.

Pulses Imports Surge

On another note, pulses imports by India are projected to rebound to a six-year high due to a shortfall in domestic production caused by adverse climate effects. Trade estimates predict pulses imports to touch 3 million tons in the current financial year, a 31% increase over last year. The pulses sowing area during the current rabi season has been lower by 11 lakh hectares, with gram sowing area being lower by 9 lakh hectares. As a measure to boost supply in the domestic market and maintain stable prices, the government has announced that there will be no restrictions on imports of Tur and Urad dal until March 2025.