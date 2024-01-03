en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Jeera Prices Recover, Exports Decrease Amid Increased Production; Pulses Imports Set to Rise

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Jeera Prices Recover, Exports Decrease Amid Increased Production; Pulses Imports Set to Rise

Amidst market fluctuations, Jeera (cumin) prices have shown signs of recovery, rising by 0.92% to settle at 29,530. This comes after a dip in prices triggered by forecasts of increased production in Gujarat and Rajasthan, India’s primary Jeera producing states. In Gujarat, Jeera cultivation has significantly surged, covering 544,099.00 hectares, marking a 102% increase compared to the previous year. Rajasthan has also witnessed a 13% rise in its Jeera cultivation area.

Jeera Export Challenges

Despite the boost in domestic production, India’s Jeera exports are grappling with a significant reduction owing to weakened international demand. Preferred for their lower prices, Syria and Turkey have become the go-to sources for Jeera buyers, leading to a 34.02% decrease in India’s Jeera exports from April to October 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. Additionally, Jeera exports in October 2023 fell by 13.39% from September 2023 and by 46.77% from October 2022.

Market Technicals for Jeera

In the Unjha spot market, the closing price for Jeera showed a minor decrease of 0.84%, ending at 33,356.15 Rupees. Market technicals indicate fresh buying interest and a rise in open interest by 3.84%. This suggests that Jeera prices might find support at 28,500. Should prices drop below this level, they could further decline to 27,460. Conversely, resistance is expected at 30,170, and surpassing this mark could push prices towards 30,800.

Pulses Imports Surge

On another note, pulses imports by India are projected to rebound to a six-year high due to a shortfall in domestic production caused by adverse climate effects. Trade estimates predict pulses imports to touch 3 million tons in the current financial year, a 31% increase over last year. The pulses sowing area during the current rabi season has been lower by 11 lakh hectares, with gram sowing area being lower by 9 lakh hectares. As a measure to boost supply in the domestic market and maintain stable prices, the government has announced that there will be no restrictions on imports of Tur and Urad dal until March 2025.

0
Agriculture Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unfulfilled Promises of Congress and BJP Ignite Political Tension in Telangana

By Dil Bar Irshad

Empowering Kenyan Women in Agriculture: Challenges and Pathways

By Israel Ojoko

Bengaluru to Host International Trade Fair on Millets and Organics

By Rafia Tasleem

Win Daki: A Farmer's Journey to Millionaire Minister in Papua New Guinea

By Mahnoor Jehangir

From Tragedy to Triumph: Gobinda Gaipai's Crusade Against Drug Abuse ...
@Agriculture · 17 mins
From Tragedy to Triumph: Gobinda Gaipai's Crusade Against Drug Abuse ...
heart comment 0
Vietnam’s Wood Industry Braces for Challenging Year Amid Stricter Regulations and Sustainability Issues

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Vietnam's Wood Industry Braces for Challenging Year Amid Stricter Regulations and Sustainability Issues
Shifts in Rabi Crop Patterns in Gujarat and Rajasthan: An Analysis

By Dil Bar Irshad

Shifts in Rabi Crop Patterns in Gujarat and Rajasthan: An Analysis
Maybank IB Forecasts Improved Earnings for Malaysian Planters in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Maybank IB Forecasts Improved Earnings for Malaysian Planters in 2024
Rising Food Prices Amid Shortages: A Growing Concern in Vaitele and Savai’i

By Ebenezer Mensah

Rising Food Prices Amid Shortages: A Growing Concern in Vaitele and Savai'i
Latest Headlines
World News
Jaden Springer Steps Up, Leads 76ers to Victory Over Bulls
22 seconds
Jaden Springer Steps Up, Leads 76ers to Victory Over Bulls
Junior Doctors in England Initiate Longest Strike in NHS History
25 seconds
Junior Doctors in England Initiate Longest Strike in NHS History
Winnipeg Jets Secure 4-2 Victory Over Tampa Bay Lightning
28 seconds
Winnipeg Jets Secure 4-2 Victory Over Tampa Bay Lightning
Montreal Canadiens Break Dallas Stars' Winning Streak in NHL Matchup
48 seconds
Montreal Canadiens Break Dallas Stars' Winning Streak in NHL Matchup
Ja Morant: Return to the Court Amid Controversy and Criticism
49 seconds
Ja Morant: Return to the Court Amid Controversy and Criticism
Mark Levin Criticizes Biden Administration: Warns of 'Insurrection' and 'Iron Triangle'
51 seconds
Mark Levin Criticizes Biden Administration: Warns of 'Insurrection' and 'Iron Triangle'
Aging-Related Genetic Mutations Identified as New Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Disease
52 seconds
Aging-Related Genetic Mutations Identified as New Risk Factor for Cardiovascular Disease
Ryan Walker's Breakout Season with the Giants: A Deep Dive
53 seconds
Ryan Walker's Breakout Season with the Giants: A Deep Dive
Seven Lakes High School Secures Commanding Victory over Katy High School
1 min
Seven Lakes High School Secures Commanding Victory over Katy High School
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app