JEE (Main) 2024 Paper-I Exam Analysis: Insights and Subject-wise Difficulty Levels

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024 Paper-I, a gateway for B.E./B.Tech aspirants, was conducted on January 29, during the morning shift from 9 am to 12 pm. The examination, comprising 90 questions with a total mark of 300, covered chapters from Class XI and XII of the CBSE Board. The paper was divided into three parts - Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics - each consisting of two sections.

Exam Structure and Marking Scheme

In each part, there were 30 questions, with Part-I (Physics), Part-II (Chemistry), and Part-III (Mathematics) having 20 multiple-choice questions and 10 numerical-based questions. However, only 5 numerical-based questions needed to be attempted. The marking scheme varied between the question types. Multiple-choice questions had a potential +4 for correct answers and -1 for incorrect ones, while numerical-based questions offered +4 for correct and 0 for incorrect or unattempted responses.

Subject-wise Analysis and Difficulty Level

As per the student feedback, the Mathematics section was found to be moderate in difficulty, with a focus on Algebra and Calculus. The Physics section was deemed moderately tough, with a considerable emphasis on Electrostatics. Chemistry was rated as easy to moderate, favoring Organic and Inorganic Chemistry over Physical Chemistry. The overall difficulty of the paper was considered moderate.

Insights from FIITJEE Head

Ramesh Batlish, Head of FIITJEE Noida Centres, shared these insights and noted that the views expressed were personal. He pointed out a higher weightage on Class XII chapters in Physics and indicated that the paper was largely in line with the pattern followed in previous years.