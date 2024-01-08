Jayanti Reddy Opens Flagship Store: A Blend of Heritage and Modernity

In the heart of Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda district, renowned fashion designer Jayanti Reddy unveils a new flagship store, a sublime blend of heritage and modernity. With an amassed space of 2,850 square feet, the store is a testament to Reddy’s textile prowess and her signature zardozi embroidery. Mouna Reddy, Jayanti’s sister-in-law and the store’s architect, has masterfully preserved the soul of the century-old heritage building, incorporating modern functionality into its original charm.

Merging Minimalism and Heritage

Within the store’s walls, a perfectly balanced design ethos of minimalism and heritage unfolds. The grey and brown palette, punctuated by bursts of gold, provides a harmonious backdrop to the store’s interior. Aged wood, textured stone, brushed brass, and hand-embroidered panels coalesce to form a symphony of the old and new.

Preservation and Restoration

Mouna Reddy’s vision was not merely to erect a store but to breathe life into a historic structure. Unveiling the hidden gems of the building, such as the wooden rafters and columns, required meticulous effort to strip away layers of paint and polish. The result is an architectural marvel, a testament to the painstaking preservation and restoration efforts.

Exemplifying Mindful Luxury

Spread across two levels, the flagship store is a canvas for mindful luxury. A grand wooden entrance welcomes guests, while muted wall and floor tones, unique stone cladding, and a brass partition with hand-embroidered panels create an aura of understated grandeur. Every piece of furnishing and decor is a deliberate exploration of materials and techniques, radiating timeless luxury. Each element in the store is curated to age gracefully with the couture it houses.

Jayanti Reddy’s new flagship store stands as a beacon of subtle, sophisticated style in Indian fashion. It embodies the coexistence of quiet luxury and the traditional vibrancy and richness of Indian designs, often overlooked in the world of fashion. It is a testament to the successful blend of heritage and modernity, of mindful luxury and vibrant tradition.