Jayanagar Schools Celebrate Young Scientific Minds with Science Expos

In the heart of Jayanagar, a vibrant celebration of young scientific minds is set to unfold. Sri Viveka Balodyana Public School has announced a Science Expo on January 13, kickstarting at 10 am. This intriguing event will feature promising students demonstrating their scientific prowess through unique projects.

High-profile Inauguration

The expo will be graced by the esteemed presence of Prof. P. Venkataramaiah, a former Vice-Chancellor of Kuvempu University. His vast knowledge and experience in the field of science is expected to inspire the young participants and attendees alike. The expo is planned to run until 1.30 pm, offering ample time for exploration and interaction.

Simultaneous Exhibition at Pramati Hillview Academy

Adding to the day’s scientific fervour, Pramati Hillview Academy has also organized a Science Exhibition on its premises. Scheduled from 10 am to 4 pm, this event seeks to provide a robust platform for students to display their academic talents.

Esteemed Guest to Inaugurate

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Dr. D.D. Wadikar, a ‘Sc F’ and the Head of Grain Science Technology at the Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) in Mysuru. His presence will add substantial value to the event, fostering a nurturing environment for the students to learn and grow.

The day promises to be a feast of knowledge and innovation, reflecting the vibrant potential of young scientific minds. It is a testament to the schools’ commitment to fostering a love for science among their students.