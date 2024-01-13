en English
India

Jaxay Shah Advocates for Sustainable Urban Planning at Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Global Summit

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:45 am EST
Jaxay Shah Advocates for Sustainable Urban Planning at Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Global Summit

On January 13, 2024, during the Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Global Summit held in Gandhinagar, Jaxay Shah, Chairman of the Quality Council of India, emphasized the importance of sustainable urban planning. The panel discussion, titled ‘Urban Resilience: Building Sustainable & Future-proof City,’ underscored the significance of prioritizing the 3Ps – People, Planet, and Profit – for sustainable city development.

From GIFT City to Lavasa: A Tale of Two Cities

Shah lauded the resilience and sustainability of GIFT City, a project initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The city has transformed into a hub for fintech and innovation, partly due to Shah’s involvement through his company, Savvy Infrastructure Pvt Ltd. In contrast, he drew attention to the challenges faced by new cities like Lavasa.

Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Global Summit: A Confluence of Minds

Dr. Bimal Patel from CEPT University led the summit’s panel discussion, which featured experts including Christopher Heusler from S&P Global Sustainable, Abhishek Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and Quaiser Parvez. The panelists debated and discussed the need for sustainable practices in business and personal life, and their role in India’s progression towards becoming a developed nation, which Shah referred to as Viksit Bharat in this Gaurav Kaal.

Investments and Commitments

The summit concluded with Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for 41,299 projects worth Rs 26.33 lakh crore, a historic high for the event. Major industrialists made hefty investments, focusing on renewable energy and semiconductors. Power, oil and gas sectors attracted the maximum investment of Rs 17.6 lakh crore. The summit also saw significant investments in MSMEs, with the total amount crossing over Rs 1.96 lakh crore.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has propelled GIFT City into a new era as a hotspot for financial services expansion and investment. The summit witnessed announcements and developments in areas such as financial services, education, transportation, and policy, aligning with the broader vision of positioning GIFT City as a hub for climate finance.

India Sustainability
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

