Automotive

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches New Jawa 350 in India

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches New Jawa 350 in India

India welcomes the launch of the new Jawa 350 motorcycle, a revamp of the Jawa Standard, priced at Rs 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle comes with a host of upgrades, including a larger engine, a new chassis, and modern design elements, promising an improved riding experience for Jawa enthusiasts. This launch is a significant addition to Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles’ product lineup, positioning the brand to cater to the evolving demand in the Indian market.

Reviving the Iconic Jawa

The Jawa 350 is a testament to a blend of classic styling and contemporary performance. It features a design reminiscent of the iconic Jawa motorcycles from the past, complete with a round headlight, chrome tank, full front and rear fenders, and exhausts designed to mirror the older models. However, it doesn’t shy away from modern advancements, boasting a new 331cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, a 6-speed gearbox, dual-channel ABS, and disc brakes at both ends.

An Upgrade Worth the Price

With a premium of close to Rs 12,000 over the Jawa Standard, the new Jawa 350 offers a range of updates. The motorcycle has a revised chassis, a larger 334 cc engine, and fresh design elements. The dimensions have been updated, with a higher ground clearance, longer wheelbase, and increased weight. The bike also features new paint options and wider tires, adding to its appeal.

Competition in the Indian Market

The Jawa 350 faces stiff competition from the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda CB350, and the Benelli Imperiale 400. However, with its competitive pricing and upgrades, the Jawa 350 is poised to attract buyers seeking a balance between classic aesthetics and modern performance. The launch of the Jawa 350 is a step forward for Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles in maintaining its brand relevance amongst Indian motorcycle enthusiasts.

Automotive Business India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

