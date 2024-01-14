Javed Akhtar Advocates for Combined Hindustani Dictionary, Critiques Linguistic Purity

In a session titled ‘Hindi & Urdu: Siamese Twins’ held in Delhi, veteran lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar unveiled the challenges he faces while scripting for the contemporary film industry. He expressed a unique dilemma: having to pen Hindi dialogues in Roman script, citing that the new generation of actors are unable to read any other script.

The Interwoven Fabric of Hindi and Urdu

During his discourse, Akhtar emphasized the deep-rooted connection between Hindi and Urdu, discrediting the notion that language is intrinsically linked to religion. He delved into the history, recounting the bifurcation of these languages by authorities two centuries ago. In doing so, Akhtar highlighted the regional roots of the languages, underlining the linguistic diversity of the Indian subcontinent and the irrelevance of religion in the context of language.

Akhtar’s Vision For A Combined Hindustani Dictionary

Akhtar proposed a combined dictionary of Hindustani words to enrich the vocabulary, as Hindi and Urdu share most of their syntax and vocabulary. This idea stems from his belief in the dynamic nature of language, culture, values, and aesthetics, and his argument against the concept of linguistic purity. He used Pakistan’s quest for linguistic purity as a cautionary tale of the potential pitfalls of such an approach.

Ghazals, Poetry, and Politics

The session also saw Akhtar touching upon the topic of ghazals. He expressed his admiration for poet Raghupati Sahay ‘Firaaq’ Gorakhpuri. On a different note, Akhtar criticized political leaders for their incorrect recitation of Urdu poetry. He also took a stand against the Delhi Police’s recent circular advising police personnel to avoid complex Urdu/Persian words. He offered his help to the Delhi Police for simplifying these complex words, highlighting the inadequacy of their translation into simple Hindi and English.