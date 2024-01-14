en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Javed Akhtar Advocates for Combined Hindustani Dictionary, Critiques Linguistic Purity

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:23 pm EST
Javed Akhtar Advocates for Combined Hindustani Dictionary, Critiques Linguistic Purity

In a session titled ‘Hindi & Urdu: Siamese Twins’ held in Delhi, veteran lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar unveiled the challenges he faces while scripting for the contemporary film industry. He expressed a unique dilemma: having to pen Hindi dialogues in Roman script, citing that the new generation of actors are unable to read any other script.

The Interwoven Fabric of Hindi and Urdu

During his discourse, Akhtar emphasized the deep-rooted connection between Hindi and Urdu, discrediting the notion that language is intrinsically linked to religion. He delved into the history, recounting the bifurcation of these languages by authorities two centuries ago. In doing so, Akhtar highlighted the regional roots of the languages, underlining the linguistic diversity of the Indian subcontinent and the irrelevance of religion in the context of language.

Akhtar’s Vision For A Combined Hindustani Dictionary

Akhtar proposed a combined dictionary of Hindustani words to enrich the vocabulary, as Hindi and Urdu share most of their syntax and vocabulary. This idea stems from his belief in the dynamic nature of language, culture, values, and aesthetics, and his argument against the concept of linguistic purity. He used Pakistan’s quest for linguistic purity as a cautionary tale of the potential pitfalls of such an approach.

Ghazals, Poetry, and Politics

The session also saw Akhtar touching upon the topic of ghazals. He expressed his admiration for poet Raghupati Sahay ‘Firaaq’ Gorakhpuri. On a different note, Akhtar criticized political leaders for their incorrect recitation of Urdu poetry. He also took a stand against the Delhi Police’s recent circular advising police personnel to avoid complex Urdu/Persian words. He offered his help to the Delhi Police for simplifying these complex words, highlighting the inadequacy of their translation into simple Hindi and English.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
11 seconds ago
Hyderabad's Paigah Palace: A Potential New Camp Office for Telangana CM
There’s a palpable sense of anticipation in the air around the historic Paigah Palace in Begumpet, Hyderabad. Speculation is rife about its potential transformation into a new camp office for Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy. This conjecture has gathered momentum after senior officials conducted an inspection of the palace, which is not only well-equipped
Hyderabad's Paigah Palace: A Potential New Camp Office for Telangana CM
Chennai's Retail Market Witnesses 15% Surge in Vegetable Prices Ahead of Pongal Festival
1 min ago
Chennai's Retail Market Witnesses 15% Surge in Vegetable Prices Ahead of Pongal Festival
Odisha Government and BMRC Hospitals Collaborate to Boost Healthcare Infrastructure
2 mins ago
Odisha Government and BMRC Hospitals Collaborate to Boost Healthcare Infrastructure
Russia Urges Balanced Economic Relationship with India: Insights from the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit
17 seconds ago
Russia Urges Balanced Economic Relationship with India: Insights from the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit
High Court Directs TNPSC to Review Group II Exam Selection Process
28 seconds ago
High Court Directs TNPSC to Review Group II Exam Selection Process
Duddilla Sridhar Babu Inaugurates Kalvacharla Gram Panchayat Office, Promises Infrastructure Improvement
42 seconds ago
Duddilla Sridhar Babu Inaugurates Kalvacharla Gram Panchayat Office, Promises Infrastructure Improvement
Latest Headlines
World News
Barbora Krejcikova Survives Challenge to Advance in Australian Open
8 seconds
Barbora Krejcikova Survives Challenge to Advance in Australian Open
Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Advocates for Government Stability
9 seconds
Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Advocates for Government Stability
Hyderabad's Paigah Palace: A Potential New Camp Office for Telangana CM
12 seconds
Hyderabad's Paigah Palace: A Potential New Camp Office for Telangana CM
Top High School Football Players Acknowledged by the Washington State Football Coaches Association
19 seconds
Top High School Football Players Acknowledged by the Washington State Football Coaches Association
Christian Mbilli Dominates Rohan Murdock, Eyes on Canelo Alvarez
19 seconds
Christian Mbilli Dominates Rohan Murdock, Eyes on Canelo Alvarez
Duddilla Sridhar Babu Inaugurates Kalvacharla Gram Panchayat Office, Promises Infrastructure Improvement
43 seconds
Duddilla Sridhar Babu Inaugurates Kalvacharla Gram Panchayat Office, Promises Infrastructure Improvement
Frosty Mustache: Andy Reid's Icicled Facial Hair Captivates NFL Fans
1 min
Frosty Mustache: Andy Reid's Icicled Facial Hair Captivates NFL Fans
Minnesota Wild Grapples with Season's Struggles: Pressure Mounts on Management
2 mins
Minnesota Wild Grapples with Season's Struggles: Pressure Mounts on Management
Fijian Attorney-General Emphasizes Due Process in Investigations
2 mins
Fijian Attorney-General Emphasizes Due Process in Investigations
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
9 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
22 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
27 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
31 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app