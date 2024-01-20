Jashn-E-Rustam: A Cultural Festival Breathing Life into the Uri Borders

On August 27, 2023, a historic cultural festival, the first of its kind, unfolded near the contentious Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector. The Indian Army's Rustam Battalion, nestled under the Pir Panjal Brigade's Dagger Division, organized 'Jashn-E-Rustam.' The festival was a celebration of the longstanding relationship between the jawans (soldiers) and the local community, revolving around the theme 'Jawan Aur Awam - Saath Saath.'

Advertisment

Bringing Unity and Hope to the Borderlands

The event's central aim was to recognize and appreciate the support of local communities and cultivate border tourism, providing a platform for local artists to showcase their talents. Interestingly, the chosen location was Rustam, a serene spot once marred by ceasefire violations. Rustam, standing majestically at 9,000 ft above sea level, is known for its shrine Rustam Pir Baba and its breathtaking natural beauty.

A Cultural Fiesta Amidst the Mountains

Advertisment

The one-day extravaganza attracted an impressive crowd of 15,000 people, ranging from locals to non-local audiences. On offer were various cultural performances and stalls, underpinned by an important anti-drug campaign. The festival was a testament to the Indian Army's initiative to bridge the gap between the military and civilian communities, an effort that was applauded by the locals.

Shaping the Future of Rustam

The festival's success sparked hopes for more such events in the future, with locals seeing potential in Rustam's development as a new tourist spot. Plans are already in motion to repeat the Jashn-E-Rustam festival in 2024. Furthermore, local residents are championing the cause of opening Rustam for tourism, confident that it could provide gainful employment opportunities for the area's educated youth.