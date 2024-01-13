en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

‘Jan Gaurav Puraskar’: Celebrating Excellence and Service

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
‘Jan Gaurav Puraskar’: Celebrating Excellence and Service

The Raj Bhavan in Mumbai was a hub of reverence and appreciation on January 6 as the Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, honored distinguished personalities from diverse sectors with the ‘Jan Gaurav Puraskar’. This prestigious award ceremony, organized by the Sapna Subodh Saoji Charitable Trust, recognized the significant contributions of 35 luminaries across various domains.

Recognizing Excellence in Service

Among those bestowed with the Maharashtra ‘Jan Gaurav Award’ was Hemant Purshottam Jadhav, the Manager of Shree Mumbadevi Temple. Jadhav’s notable societal contributions earned him this esteemed recognition, highlighting his tireless efforts toward the welfare of the community.

Celebrating Achievements

The ‘Jan Gaurav Puraskar’ is a testament to the significant impacts made by individuals in their respective fields. It celebrates their dedication to their professions and their contributions to the betterment of society. The award ceremony was not just a recognition of excellence, but also a celebration of service and commitment.

Other Awardees

Notable figures such as celebrated singer Anup Jalota, veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, athlete Maithali Agasti, and actor Samir Choughule were among the recipients of the ‘Jan Gaurav Puraskar’. Each of these individuals has made undeniable impacts in their fields, and their recognition at the event was a nod to their enduring contributions and influence.

In the end, the event was a grand celebration of excellence across various fields, shedding light on the commendable work of those who strive to make a difference in society. The ‘Jan Gaurav Puraskar’ stands as a symbol of appreciation for their significant contributions and tireless efforts.

0
India Society
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
7 Men Gangrape Woman in Bengaluru, Sparking Outrage and Political Controversy
In an appalling incident that has shaken the city of Bengaluru, a 26-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped by seven men in Hangal of Haveri district. The heinous crime unfolded in a hotel room where the victim and her partner were initially assaulted, before being subjected to further sexual violence at three different locations in a
7 Men Gangrape Woman in Bengaluru, Sparking Outrage and Political Controversy
Mumbai Embarks on a $30 Billion Infrastructure Overhaul to Transform Urban Living
5 mins ago
Mumbai Embarks on a $30 Billion Infrastructure Overhaul to Transform Urban Living
Makar Sankranti Kite Festivities Highlight Ayodhya Ram Temple Themes in India
6 mins ago
Makar Sankranti Kite Festivities Highlight Ayodhya Ram Temple Themes in India
'Raghuthatha': Keerthy Suresh's Film Teaser Ignites Language Politics Debate
3 mins ago
'Raghuthatha': Keerthy Suresh's Film Teaser Ignites Language Politics Debate
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
4 mins ago
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
Loss of a Legend: Dr Prabha Atre, Stalwart of Indian Classical Music, Passes Away at 92
4 mins ago
Loss of a Legend: Dr Prabha Atre, Stalwart of Indian Classical Music, Passes Away at 92
Latest Headlines
World News
Seattle Reign FC Bolsters Attack with Strategic NWSL Draft Picks
15 seconds
Seattle Reign FC Bolsters Attack with Strategic NWSL Draft Picks
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
3 mins
Supreme Court of Pakistan Dismisses APML's Appeal for Election Symbol Restoration
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
3 mins
From Youth League Field to National Championship: The Journey of Football Official Wayne Rundell
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
4 mins
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
4 mins
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
4 mins
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
4 mins
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
5 mins
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
6 mins
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
10 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app