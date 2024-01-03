en English
India

Jan Bhagidari Programmes Set in Motion Ahead of Ambedkar Statue Inauguration

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 pm EST
Jan Bhagidari Programmes Set in Motion Ahead of Ambedkar Statue Inauguration

In the run-up to the inauguration of a 125-foot bronze statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Vijayawada, Eluru District collector Prasanna Venkatesh has initiated a series of public engagement activities termed as Jan Bhagidari programmes. Scheduled from January 5 to January 19, these events aim to involve students and the public in various activities that honor the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Planning Ahead

Prasanna Venkatesh has conducted a review meeting to discuss the action plan with officials from different departments. The scheduled activities include essay-writing, elocution, painting, and quiz competitions for college students. These competitions will be held at the college level on January 5 and at the district level on January 6.

Spreading Awareness

Additionally, a district-level conclave and photo exhibition showcasing Ambedkar’s life and struggles will be held on January 11 at the Indoor stadium. Here, a human chain and blood donation camp will also take place. As part of these efforts, statues of Ambedkar across the district will be repaired and painted by January 11.

Tribute and Celebration

On January 17, these statues will be garlanded in tribute to the ‘Architect of the Constitution.’ This will be followed by pledge programmes. A marathon from the Indoor stadium to the Old bus stand is scheduled for January 18. The district is engaging in extensive campaigning for these events, aiming to make them a grand success.

India Social Issues
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

