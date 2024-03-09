Jamnagar Crackdown: Notorious Saicha's Bungalows Demolished for Land Encroachment

Terming it an encroachment, the state government on Friday razed two bungalows of history-sheeter Razak Saicha and his family in Bedi area of Jamnagar, marking a significant move against illegal land acquisition. This action comes in the wake of Saicha and his brother Hanif being booked under the stringent Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act, following a complaint about their illegal construction on government land.

Advertisment

Rise and Fall of Saicha's Empire

The demolition drive is not the first instance of authorities targeting Saicha's properties. An under-construction bungalow belonging to him was demolished on December 30 last year, signaling the government's firm stance against land grabbing. Saicha, with a criminal record spanning 50 cases, attempted to contest the demolition orders through legal avenues, including a plea to the Gujarat High Court and the Gujarat Revenue Tribunal, all of which culminated in the local court ruling against his claims of ownership. The razed bungalows, which covered over 100 square yards, are just a part of the extensive land Saicha and his family had illegally seized control of in the Bedi area.

Legal Battles and Current Status

Advertisment

Despite Saicha's efforts to protect his assets through legal channels, the judiciary consistently ruled against him. Following the rejection of his title suit by a local court in Jamnagar, the police acted swiftly to enforce the demolition. Currently, Saicha finds himself in judicial custody on unrelated charges, highlighting the breadth of his criminal involvements. His attempts to halt the demolitions through the Gujarat High Court and Revenue Tribunal ultimately proved futile, showcasing the legal system's intolerance for land grabbing activities.

Implications for Future Enforcement

The decisive action against Saicha sets a precedent for how the government intends to handle cases of land encroachment moving forward. It sends a strong message to individuals involved in similar illegal activities about the consequences of encroaching on government land. The demolition of Saicha's bungalows not only clears the encroached land but also serves as a deterrent to potential land grabbers, indicating the government's commitment to upholding the law and protecting public property.