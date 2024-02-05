Jammu & Kashmir Reports Significant Revenue Receipts; Receives Major Central Government Aid

In a decisive financial development, the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, under the stewardship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, has reported an impressive estimated revenue receipt of Rs. 20,867 crore from a myriad of sources. These include Goods and Services Tax (GST), motor spirit tax, excise, stamp duty, and non-tax revenues such as electricity and water supply, mining royalty, timber sales, and industrial land rent.

Central Government's Significant Financial Support

In an unprecedented move, the Central Government has greenlighted considerable financial support for the UT, with a staggering Rs. 41,751.44 crore allocated in the current fiscal year and a proposed Rs. 37,277.74 crore for the upcoming fiscal year. These allocations, meticulously outlined in the Revised Estimates for 2023-24 and the Budget Estimates for 2024-25, comprise normal assistance and equity contributions for critical hydropower projects.

Persistent Efforts Towards Sustainable Development

This financial manoeuvre forms a part of the UT's relentless efforts to secure funding and support for its development projects. The Union Finance Minister laid out the Revised Estimates for 2023–24 and the Interim Budget 2024–25 of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir before the Parliament, marking a milestone in the UT's financial landscape. The UT's Finance Department assessed revenue receipts and pursued central financial assistance, leading to the Central Government's agreement to provide substantial aid.

Securing Financial Assistance and Future Prospects

The Central Government's approval of financial aid, estimated at Rs. 41,751.44 crore for the current financial year and Rs. 37,277.74 crore for the next, includes funding for a diverse array of projects and initiatives. These span infrastructure development, agriculture, education, healthcare, social security, and industrial development. The Interim Budget also encompasses revenue and capital expenditure, with a proposed budgetary estimate of approximately Rs. 1,18,728 crore for the next financial year. From this development, it is evident that the UT of Jammu and Kashmir is on a steadfast path towards financial stability and sustainable growth, courtesy of the Central Government's substantial support.