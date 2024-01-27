Jammu Newspaper Editors Guild Demands Restoration of Democracy

On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day, the Jammu Newspaper Editors Guild (JNEG) echoed through the valleys of Jammu and Kashmir, not just with the nationalistic fervor usually associated with the day, but also with a call for the restoration of democracy. The guild, a significant voice of the editors fraternity in the region, held a gathering to hoist the National Flag, a symbol of unity and patriotism, while addressing the urgent need for representative governance.

United for Democracy

Among the prominent participants in the event were Chairman Raj Daluja of State Times and President A.K Sawhney of Journey Line. Their voices, backed by the collective will of the JNEG, highlighted the absence of an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since 2018. They argued for the prompt conduction of legislative assembly elections, emphasizing the importance of democratic processes and the people's right to an elected government.

A Call for Expedited Elections

Despite a reported 75% reduction in militancy, Sawhney stressed that this should not delay the electoral process. He referred to the Supreme Court's deadline of September 2024 for holding elections, suggesting that assembly and parliamentary elections could be conducted simultaneously to save costs and expedite the return to elected governance. This proposition not only underscores the pressing need for elected representatives but also points to efficient solutions.

The Role of the JNEG

Raj Daluja, supporting the call for early elections, reiterated the importance of democratic processes, a sentiment resonating deeply with the JNEG's nationalistic spirit and commitment to fair reporting. The guild's Republic Day gathering, thus, not only celebrated the nation's independence but also highlighted ongoing concerns regarding the need for representative governance in Jammu and Kashmir. The collective commitment to upholding democratic principles, demonstrated by the JNEG, is a strong testament to their dedication to the nation and its values.