Jammu District Magistrate Calls for Calm Amid Fears of Fuel Shortage

As fears of a fuel shortage ripple across India due to a nationwide strike by truck drivers protesting the new hit-and-run law, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, the District Magistrate of Jammu, urges the public to remain calm. He reassures residents that there are sufficient stocks of petroleum products in the district and calls for restraint to prevent the creation of an artificial scarcity.

Public Panic Amid Truckers’ Strike

Long queues at petrol pumps became a common sight in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Srinagar as panic buying of fuel ensued following the truck drivers’ strike. The protest has disrupted the supply of petroleum products, leading to longer wait times at petrol pumps and causing anxiety among motorists. The situation was exacerbated by unverified messages circulating on social media, triggering a ‘chakka jam’, a form of protest that disrupted local transportation.

Administration’s Response and Measures

In response to the brewing crisis, Vaishya has assured the public of the availability of petroleum oils in the district. He has urged the public to avoid panic buying and hoarding, actions that would only serve to create an artificial shortage and inconvenience others. To ensure a regular and adequate supply for consumers, the district administration is closely monitoring the supply and distribution of petroleum products. Directives have been issued to petrol pump owners and dealers to maintain this supply.

Call for Public Cooperation

Beyond handling the supply side, Vaishya also appeals to the public’s sense of community. He asks for their cooperation in maintaining order at petrol pumps and in the community at large. He emphasizes the need for collective responsibility during these challenging times to ensure the welfare of all.

The nationwide strike continues to create ripples across the country, affecting not only the fuel supply but also the supply of essential commodities like cooking gas, fruits, and vegetables. However, amidst the chaos, Vaishya’s reassurances offer a beacon of hope and a call to stand together for the community.