en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Jammu District Magistrate Calls for Calm Amid Fears of Fuel Shortage

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
Jammu District Magistrate Calls for Calm Amid Fears of Fuel Shortage

As fears of a fuel shortage ripple across India due to a nationwide strike by truck drivers protesting the new hit-and-run law, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, the District Magistrate of Jammu, urges the public to remain calm. He reassures residents that there are sufficient stocks of petroleum products in the district and calls for restraint to prevent the creation of an artificial scarcity.

Public Panic Amid Truckers’ Strike

Long queues at petrol pumps became a common sight in Mumbai, Nagpur, and Srinagar as panic buying of fuel ensued following the truck drivers’ strike. The protest has disrupted the supply of petroleum products, leading to longer wait times at petrol pumps and causing anxiety among motorists. The situation was exacerbated by unverified messages circulating on social media, triggering a ‘chakka jam’, a form of protest that disrupted local transportation.

Administration’s Response and Measures

In response to the brewing crisis, Vaishya has assured the public of the availability of petroleum oils in the district. He has urged the public to avoid panic buying and hoarding, actions that would only serve to create an artificial shortage and inconvenience others. To ensure a regular and adequate supply for consumers, the district administration is closely monitoring the supply and distribution of petroleum products. Directives have been issued to petrol pump owners and dealers to maintain this supply.

Call for Public Cooperation

Beyond handling the supply side, Vaishya also appeals to the public’s sense of community. He asks for their cooperation in maintaining order at petrol pumps and in the community at large. He emphasizes the need for collective responsibility during these challenging times to ensure the welfare of all.

The nationwide strike continues to create ripples across the country, affecting not only the fuel supply but also the supply of essential commodities like cooking gas, fruits, and vegetables. However, amidst the chaos, Vaishya’s reassurances offer a beacon of hope and a call to stand together for the community.

0
Energy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Second Consecutive Decrease in Ghana's Fuel Prices as Star Oil Takes the Lead

By Ebenezer Mensah

TotalEnergies SE Announces Major Share Buyback Amid Criticism and Progress

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Equitrans Midstream Announces Major Redesign of MVP Southgate Pipeline

By Saboor Bayat

Second Episode of 'Rotterdam+' Case Proceeds to Court: 14 Charged in Ukraine

By Rizwan Shah

German Developer Submits Plan for Ireland’s Largest Solar Farm ...
@Energy · 8 mins
German Developer Submits Plan for Ireland’s Largest Solar Farm ...
heart comment 0
Oil Giants’ Profits Surge Amid Climate Crisis: A Paradox of Profit and Peril

By BNN Correspondents

Oil Giants' Profits Surge Amid Climate Crisis: A Paradox of Profit and Peril
The Battle for Snowdonia: Sustainable Energy vs. Natural Heritage

By Bijay Laxmi

The Battle for Snowdonia: Sustainable Energy vs. Natural Heritage
Resistance Grows as Renewable Energy Transition Exposes Societal Costs

By BNN Correspondents

Resistance Grows as Renewable Energy Transition Exposes Societal Costs
Latin America’s Maritime Industry Embraces Alternative Fuels Amid Rising Demand

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Latin America's Maritime Industry Embraces Alternative Fuels Amid Rising Demand
Latest Headlines
World News
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
38 seconds
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Hun Sen Recalls January Milestones: A Glimpse into Cambodia's Past
45 seconds
Hun Sen Recalls January Milestones: A Glimpse into Cambodia's Past
Atalanta Strengthens Squad with Acquisition of Swedish Defender Isak Hien
1 min
Atalanta Strengthens Squad with Acquisition of Swedish Defender Isak Hien
Dan Quinn: A Head Coach in Waiting or Cowboys' Cornerstone?
3 mins
Dan Quinn: A Head Coach in Waiting or Cowboys' Cornerstone?
Academic's Death Exposes Dark Underbelly of Unregulated Online Pharmacies
3 mins
Academic's Death Exposes Dark Underbelly of Unregulated Online Pharmacies
Geyser Responds to Strickland's Controversial Act: A Debate on the Relevance of Jiu-Jitsu Belts in MMA
3 mins
Geyser Responds to Strickland's Controversial Act: A Debate on the Relevance of Jiu-Jitsu Belts in MMA
Douglas Lima to Face Rinat Fakhretdinov in High-Stakes Grappling Match at ADXC 2
3 mins
Douglas Lima to Face Rinat Fakhretdinov in High-Stakes Grappling Match at ADXC 2
2024 US Elections and Trade Policy: Steady Course for Latin America
3 mins
2024 US Elections and Trade Policy: Steady Course for Latin America
Hickory Flat Outmaneuvers Thrasher in Nail-Biting Finish, Secures 53-47 Victory
4 mins
Hickory Flat Outmaneuvers Thrasher in Nail-Biting Finish, Secures 53-47 Victory
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
38 seconds
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
34 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
2 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
3 hours
Xbox Player Banned for Year After Uploading Explicit Game Content
Honour Mode in Baldur's Gate 3: Player's Game Ends Abruptly Due to Seemingly Innocuous Act
3 hours
Honour Mode in Baldur's Gate 3: Player's Game Ends Abruptly Due to Seemingly Innocuous Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app