Jammu and Kashmir's Republic Day Parade Sees Stellar Performance from Police Public School and JKP Contingents

In a show of exceptional discipline and performance, the Police Public School Jammu and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) contingents achieved a remarkable feat during the 75th Republic Day celebrations. Both the boys' band and girls' parade contingents from Police Public School Jammu secured the first place in their respective categories in Jammu. Meanwhile, in Srinagar, the JKP Pipe Band clinched second place, and the Indian Reserve Police (IRP) contingent landed third place in the parade.

Sweeping Success for Police Public School and JKP Contingents

The Police Public School Jammu and JKP contingents' success is a testament to their exceptional discipline, hard work, and synchrony. The boys’ band contingent and the girls parade contingent demonstrated their prowess and dedication, topping their respective categories. This achievement reflects the high standards of professionalism and dedication instilled in the students of Police Public School Jammu.

JKP Pipe Band and IRP Contingent Leave a Mark

In Srinagar, the JKP Pipe Band showcased their talent and bagged the second position. The Indian Reserve Police (IRP) contingent also left a significant mark, securing the third position in the parade. Their synchronized efforts and dedication were clearly visible in their performance, which was appreciated by all.

Praise and Encouragement from High Officials

The Director General of Police (DGP) of J&K, RR Swain, and the Chairperson of J&K Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA) and Police Public Schools, Prof Rasmita Das Swain, lauded the students and police contingents for their accomplishments. They wished them continued success in the future, encouraging them to maintain the same level of professionalism and dedication in their future endeavors.

In the end, the 75th Republic Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir were marked with remarkable performances by various contingents, with the Police Public School Jammu and JKP contingents standing out for their exemplary achievements. These victories not only reflect the hard work and dedication of the participants but also inspire others to strive for excellence.