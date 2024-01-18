Jammu and Kashmir Streamlines Industrial Growth with Policy Reforms

In a transformative move aimed at revitalizing the industrial landscape of the region, the Administrative Council (AC) of Jammu and Kashmir, under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, has given the green light to a series of amendments to the Jammu and Kashmir Private Industrial Estate Development Policy for the decade-spanning period of 2021-30.

Leveling the Playing Field

The principal objective of these amendments is to energize private developers into contributing more significantly towards the creation of industrial infrastructure. By doing so, the region is expected to attract a greater influx of investment and generate a wealth of employment opportunities. The policy comes with an array of incentives, including 100% reimbursement of stamp duty, change of land use charges, and registration charges on sale deeds. The intent is to cultivate a competitive environment for private developers that mirrors the benefits enjoyed by unit holders in government-operated industrial estates.

Goals and Guidelines

The policy sets a lofty target of developing approximately 2000 kanals (250 acres) of land annually through private industrial estates. To ensure transparency and efficiency, it lays down specific guidelines and timelines for the issuance of documents and reimbursement of incentives. In addition, the policy stipulates the terms for allotment of government land in these private industrial estates, aligning seamlessly with the J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30.

Fueling the Local Economy

Further bolstering the industrial renaissance, the AC also sanctioned the transfer of state land measuring 2183 Kanal 14 Marla in the Kathua district to the Industries & Commerce Department for the establishment of a new industrial estate. This step is projected to provide a significant boost to the local economy, engender job opportunities, and accelerate economic activity. It is seen as a crucial stride towards tackling the menace of unemployment among the educated youth. The Industries & Commerce Department has been tirelessly working to lure investments and has already transferred over 31000 Kanals of land for industrial estates since October 31, 2019.