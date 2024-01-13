en English
Business

Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Sector: Seeking Resolutions and Growth

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a pivotal meeting occurred between Archit Puri, Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Jammu and Kashmir Council, and Atal Dulloo, the region’s Chief Secretary. The discussion aimed to address several issues hindering industrial growth in the region, with a sharp focus on strengthening the local economy and improving the business climate.

Addressing Industrial Challenges

Among the topics addressed were concerns about the disbursement of incentives for local industrial unit holders and the extension of provisional registration under the new industrial policy. The meeting also focused on issues surrounding court fees and stamp duty as impacted by SRO 241. Additionally, the slow processing of SGST claims and the inclusion of Mustard oil on the negative list were brought into the spotlight. These are vital aspects that, when addressed, could provide a significant boost to the region’s industrial sector.

Emphasizing the Role of the Industrial Sector

Archit Puri used this opportunity to underscore the importance of the industrial sector in the economic development of Jammu and Kashmir. Post-global pandemic, the region’s recovery heavily relies on the success of this sector. Puri’s advocacy extended to measures that would aid businesses in their recovery, aligning them with broader economic and regulatory frameworks. The goal is to ensure the sector can play its part in contributing to the overall economic health of the region.

Affirmative Response from the Government

In response to these concerns, Chief Secretary Dulloo assured the delegation that the government of Jammu and Kashmir would address these matters promptly. This assurance is a positive step forward for the industrial sector in the region. The meeting also saw the presence of notable business figures such as Ravnish Gulati, Waseem Trumboo, Farooq Amin, Nukul Mehra, and Khurshid Dar, further highlighting the importance of this dialogue for the region’s industrial progress.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

