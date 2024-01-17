Jammu and Kashmir Government Rolls Out KAR-SAMADHAN-2024 to Resolve Pre-GST Tax Arrears

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has rolled out the KAR-SAMADHAN-2024 scheme, a fiscal amnesty initiative designed to resolve outstanding tax arrears from the pre-GST era. This scheme offers a complete waiver of penalties and interest on tax dues, under the prerequisite that taxpayers clear the entire principal amount within a set timeframe.

Fiscal Relief Amid Economic Disruption

This development emerges in the aftermath of the economic disruption caused by the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the COVID-19 pandemic, both of which took a heavy toll on local businesses and industries. The government's recognition of the financial difficulties endured by these entities has fueled this move towards offering relief, albeit with stringent conditions attached.

Strict Conditions and Consequences of Non-Compliance

While the KAR-SAMADHAN-2024 scheme brings hope of financial relief, it carries strict terms. Any failure to adhere to the payment schedule more than once will result in the cancellation of the amnesty. As most businesses are believed to have recuperated from the impacts of the pandemic, the government is encouraging them to resolve their outstanding tax issues promptly.

Implications of Non-Compliance

Should the affected parties fail to comply, they will forfeit the benefits of the amnesty scheme. This will consequently lead to the imposition of the original financial penalties and interest. The scheme also extends to the settlement of demands concerning Large, Medium, and Small Scale Industrial Units, provided they meet certain conditions specified in the scheme.