en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Jammu and Kashmir Government Approves Establishment of Madrasa Board: A Positive Step for Religious Education

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:03 am EST
Jammu and Kashmir Government Approves Establishment of Madrasa Board: A Positive Step for Religious Education

Following the approval of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, a committee was formed by the Jammu and Kashmir government to draft a proposal for the establishment of a Madrasa Board in the Union Territory. The board will serve to regulate the curriculum of madrasas, aiming to enhance Islamic education and equip students with the necessary skills to become responsible community members.

An Embrace of the Initiative

Scholars from various madrasas in Anantnag have expressed their gratitude towards this initiative. In a press conference, they highlighted the potential benefits of the Madrasa Board, particularly for students from underprivileged backgrounds studying in religious madrasas. They also extended their appreciation to Chief Secretary Atul Dilu, the Director of School Education, and other officials for their swift action in approving the draft committee.

A Significant Step for Religious Education

The establishment of the Madrasa Board is perceived as a monumental step for the education system, specifically for those in religious educational institutions. There are approximately 400 madrasas or Darul Ulooms in Jammu and Kashmir, all of which are affiliated with different schools of thought and sects, and follow the Dars e Nizami curriculum. The Madrasa Board will bring a standardised approach to the education provided in these institutions.

A Collaborative Effort

The scholars have voiced their willingness to fully support the Lieutenant Governor, the Madrasa Board, and the appointed officials in charge of the board. The four-member committee, consisting of Dr. Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, Dr. Shakeel Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Shafi Wani, and Nazir Ahmad Motta, is set to meet on four days from Wednesday and submit their proposal by January 10, 2024. This collaboration serves as an example of the synergy between religious scholars and the government in strengthening the education system in the Union Territory.

0
Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Six Proactive Steps to Propel Your Career in 2024
As 2024 unfolds, the global professional landscape is ripe with opportunities and challenges. The transition from holiday relaxation to work mode is no small feat; it requires a strategic and proactive approach. Here are six steps to reinvigorate your career in 2024. Set Clear, Actionable Goals Writing down long-term aspirations and daily tasks fosters a
Six Proactive Steps to Propel Your Career in 2024
Kevin Kiley and Chelsee Gardner: A Union of Politics and Social Advocacy in California
10 mins ago
Kevin Kiley and Chelsee Gardner: A Union of Politics and Social Advocacy in California
Redondo Union High School Takes Action After Gun Incidents
13 mins ago
Redondo Union High School Takes Action After Gun Incidents
Blue Campaign's Animated Series: A Digital Weapon Against Human Trafficking
7 mins ago
Blue Campaign's Animated Series: A Digital Weapon Against Human Trafficking
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
9 mins ago
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
California's School Meals for All Program: Feeding Bodies, Nourishing Minds
10 mins ago
California's School Meals for All Program: Feeding Bodies, Nourishing Minds
Latest Headlines
World News
Rethinking Obesity: Advocating for Better Coverage in Workplace Benefits Plans
19 seconds
Rethinking Obesity: Advocating for Better Coverage in Workplace Benefits Plans
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
2 mins
Overcoming EHR Communication Challenges: New Initiatives Offer Hope
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
2 mins
Vikings Triumph Over Buccaneers in High School Basketball Game
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
2 mins
Asbestos Management: A Delayed European Directive and an Ongoing Crisis
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
3 mins
LDLC Asvel Aims to Break Losing Streak Against Zalgiris Kaunas in Euroleague Clash
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
3 mins
Connor McDavid's Sprint Towards 1,000 Points: A Milestone in Sight
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
3 mins
Famed Darts Referee Russ Bray Hangs Up His Dartboard
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
4 mins
First Baby of 2024 Born in Minnesota's Metro Area
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
4 mins
EU's Recovery and Resilience Mechanism Progresses: EIB Signs Deal with Agria Group
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
33 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
35 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
44 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
45 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
53 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
57 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app