Jammu and Kashmir Government Approves Establishment of Madrasa Board: A Positive Step for Religious Education

Following the approval of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, a committee was formed by the Jammu and Kashmir government to draft a proposal for the establishment of a Madrasa Board in the Union Territory. The board will serve to regulate the curriculum of madrasas, aiming to enhance Islamic education and equip students with the necessary skills to become responsible community members.

An Embrace of the Initiative

Scholars from various madrasas in Anantnag have expressed their gratitude towards this initiative. In a press conference, they highlighted the potential benefits of the Madrasa Board, particularly for students from underprivileged backgrounds studying in religious madrasas. They also extended their appreciation to Chief Secretary Atul Dilu, the Director of School Education, and other officials for their swift action in approving the draft committee.

A Significant Step for Religious Education

The establishment of the Madrasa Board is perceived as a monumental step for the education system, specifically for those in religious educational institutions. There are approximately 400 madrasas or Darul Ulooms in Jammu and Kashmir, all of which are affiliated with different schools of thought and sects, and follow the Dars e Nizami curriculum. The Madrasa Board will bring a standardised approach to the education provided in these institutions.

A Collaborative Effort

The scholars have voiced their willingness to fully support the Lieutenant Governor, the Madrasa Board, and the appointed officials in charge of the board. The four-member committee, consisting of Dr. Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, Dr. Shakeel Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Shafi Wani, and Nazir Ahmad Motta, is set to meet on four days from Wednesday and submit their proposal by January 10, 2024. This collaboration serves as an example of the synergy between religious scholars and the government in strengthening the education system in the Union Territory.