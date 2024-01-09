en English
Business

Jammu and Kashmir Government Acts to Protect Traditional Copper Artisans

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:45 am EST
Jammu and Kashmir Government Acts to Protect Traditional Copper Artisans

In a significant move to safeguard the heritage of traditional copper artisans, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has designated the Director of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir as the enforcer of the J&K Prohibition of Manufacture of Specified Copper Utensils (by machine) Act. This initiative is a strategic attempt to stem the tide of machine-made copperware infiltrating the market, which has been marginalizing the skilled artisans.

Combatting Machine-Made Copperware

The Department of Handicrafts and Handloom has been at the forefront of the battle against the sale of machine-made copperware masquerading as handmade. In an innovative approach to authenticate the handmade copperware, the department has introduced hologram-based labeling. In the first three quarters of the fiscal year 2022-23, a commendable count of 291 Copperware labels were issued.

Geographical Indication Act and Notified Crafts

Handmade copperware is being prioritized for protection under the Geographical Indication Act. The Act provides recognition to the geographical origin of a product and prevents unauthorized use of a registered GI by others. The inclusion of copperware, along with 20 other crafts as ‘Notified Crafts’, paves the way for the registration of artisans for government support programs.

Quality Control to Identify Unlawful Practices

The Department’s Quality Control Division is entrusted with the responsibility of identifying and taking stringent action against manufacturers who falsely claim their products to be handmade. The public is further implored to support genuine craftsmanship by purchasing copper items that come with QR code labels, ensuring their authenticity.

Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

