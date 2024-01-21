Jammu and Kashmir Administration Honors Ram Mandir Event with Public Holiday and Dry Day

A profound gesture of respect and religious harmony has been exhibited by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. In recognition of the 'Pran Pratishtha' event at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a half-day public holiday has been declared on January 22, 2024. This day will witness the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in the temple, a moment of significant religious importance for Hindus across the globe.

Half-Day Holiday and Dry Day

The half-day holiday will remain in effect until 02:30 pm across the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Alongside, the administration has deemed the day as a 'dry day'. The sale and consumption of liquor have been strictly prohibited for the entire day. Any permissions previously granted for serving liquor on January 22 have been rescinded.

36 Hours of Sobriety

Wine shops will remain shut from 9 pm on January 21 until 9 am on January 23. Vends, bars in hotels, restaurants, clubs, and banquets will also follow suit, closing their doors from 11 pm on January 21 until 10 am on January 23. This is a compelling step towards maintaining the sanctity of the religious event.

National Recognition

At a national level, the Central government has also announced a half-day holiday for all central government offices, institutions, and industrial establishments across India on the same date. The ceremony, which will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, is a testament to the cultural and religious significance of the event.