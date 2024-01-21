Jammu and Kashmir Administration Declares Half-Day Leave for Ram Temple Ceremony

In a move that underscores the significance of the Ram Temple foundation stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya, the administration of Jammu and Kashmir has declared a half-day leave across the region on January 22. The decision is a reflection of the momentous nature of this event, which has drawn the attention of not only India but observers worldwide.

Half-Day Leave and 'Dry Day' Declaration

The order, issued by the Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department, stipulates that the half-day holiday will be observed until 02:30 pm. This decision mirrors a similar move by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, which granted a half-day leave to Central government employees in light of the Ayodhya event.

Moreover, the government has declared a 'Dry Day' for the duration of the ceremony. As a result, the sale of alcohol will be prohibited for 36 hours surrounding the event. This measure is intended to maintain law and order, as well as to respect the sanctity of the day.

University of Kashmir Cancels Examinations

Adding to these measures, the University of Kashmir has announced the cancellation of all examinations scheduled for the day of the ceremony. This step ensures that students are granted the opportunity to partake in the celebrations without academic obligations.

Marking a New Chapter in History

The foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram Temple marks the end of a protracted and contentious dispute over the Ayodhya site. It ushers in a new chapter in the region's history, and the actions of the Jammu and Kashmir administration clearly signal an intention to ensure that citizens can fully engage in the celebration of this historic moment.