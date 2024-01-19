Jammu Administration Approves Incentive Scheme for Cooperatives to Boost Food Processing Units

In a strategic move to invigorate the agricultural and cooperative sectors, the Administrative Council (AC) of Jammu, presided by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, has greenlighted an incentive scheme for the establishment of small food processing units. The beneficiaries of this scheme are Cooperative Societies registered in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), who are now offered a swath of financial benefits to spur their growth.

Advertisment

Incentives Galore

The scheme brings to the table a slew of fiscal incentives. The cooperatives are eligible for a 90 percent credit up to Rs 9 lakh provided by Cooperative Banks. Besides, a 50 percent subsidy on the loan amount with a cap of Rs 4.50 lakh is also on offer. Furthermore, 100 percent interest subvention from the government further sweetens the deal for the cooperatives.

Terms and Conditions

Advertisment

However, there are certain conditions attached to these benefits. The loans are available only for the cooperatives that set up the food processing units within one year. Post-establishment, the government releases the subsidy to the Cooperative Bank, which counts towards the loan repayment by the beneficiary cooperative. The repayment of the remaining principal amount is scheduled over three years in equal installments. The government agrees to foot the bill for the entire interest, provided the cooperative repays the loan on time.

Long-term Vision

This initiative is not a mere flash in the pan. The long-term vision of the scheme is to establish 80 Food Processing Units over two years, from 2023 to 2025. To ensure the smooth implementation and monitoring of the scheme, an institutional mechanism, including committees for the formulation, evaluation, and approval of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and proposals, has been meticulously set up. The overarching goal of the initiative is to create employment opportunities in the agricultural and cooperative sectors, while also ensuring assured loan repayments for Cooperative Banks.