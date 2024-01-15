en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Jallikattu Competition Kickstarts: A Testament to Tamil Tradition Amidst Pongal Festivities

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:11 am EST
Jallikattu Competition Kickstarts: A Testament to Tamil Tradition Amidst Pongal Festivities

The age-old tradition of Jallikattu, a symbol of Tamil culture and bravery, has kickstarted in Avaniyapuram, Madurai, marking a highlight in the Pongal harvest festival. This adrenaline-fueled event is not just a bull-taming sport, but a testament to the deep-rooted customs and valour of the Tamil populace.

Embracing Tradition Amidst Controversy

Despite a history of legal battles and safety concerns, Jallikattu continues to be a spectacle of grandeur and excitement. The Supreme Court had previously imposed a ban on the sport due to animal rights issues and concerns over participants’ safety. However, in 2017, the Tamil Nadu government passed a law allowing the event, albeit with certain regulations to ensure the safety of both the participants and the bulls.

Jallikattu: A Three-Day Carnival

The Jallikattu competition spans over three days, each day marking a different locale – Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur. The event has drawn a massive participation with 2,400 bulls and 1,318 tamers registered for Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, 3,677 bulls and 1,412 tamers for Palamedu Jallikattu, and 6,099 bulls and 1,784 tamers for the Alanganallur event.

Unveiling of the Madurai Jallikattu Stadium

Adding to the grandeur of the event is the inauguration of the newly-built Madurai Jallikattu stadium, set to occur on January 23. The stadium, named after the late DMK leader M Karunanidhi, showcases world-class facilities for players, spectators, and the media, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience for all.

In conclusion, the commencement of the Jallikattu competition in Avaniyapuram, amidst the Pongal festivities, symbolises more than just a cultural event. It is a reflection of the enduring spirit of the Tamil community, their reverence for tradition, and their ability to adapt and persist in the face of challenges.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
10 mins ago
Amruta Fadnavis and Jackie Shroff Champion Cleanliness Drive at Mumbai's Oldest Ram Temple
In the heart of Mumbai, a historical site, the city’s oldest Ram Temple, was the focus of a remarkable community initiative. Marking their presence were Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who joined hands in a cleanliness drive aimed at preserving the temple’s sanctity and dignity.
Amruta Fadnavis and Jackie Shroff Champion Cleanliness Drive at Mumbai's Oldest Ram Temple
Community Fishing in Assam: A Tradition of Unity and Celebration
23 mins ago
Community Fishing in Assam: A Tradition of Unity and Celebration
Controversial Statement on Temple Construction Sparks Debate in Karnataka
25 mins ago
Controversial Statement on Temple Construction Sparks Debate in Karnataka
BSE Sensex Surpasses Significant Milestone, Crosses 73,000-Mark
16 mins ago
BSE Sensex Surpasses Significant Milestone, Crosses 73,000-Mark
NIFTY 50 Edges Closer to the 22,000-Mark: A Significant Milestone for Indian Equities
16 mins ago
NIFTY 50 Edges Closer to the 22,000-Mark: A Significant Milestone for Indian Equities
Amitabh Bachchan Invests in Ayodhya: A House in the Spiritual Capital
19 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan Invests in Ayodhya: A House in the Spiritual Capital
Latest Headlines
World News
Ozempic's Unexpected Benefit: Curbing Alcohol Cravings
6 mins
Ozempic's Unexpected Benefit: Curbing Alcohol Cravings
Delayed Presidential Transition in Guatemala Raises Regional Concerns
12 mins
Delayed Presidential Transition in Guatemala Raises Regional Concerns
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
17 mins
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
17 mins
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
18 mins
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
19 mins
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
19 mins
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
20 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
21 mins
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
1 hour
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app