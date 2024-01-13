Jalandhar’s Strategic Plan to Curb Traffic and Support Street Vendors

The vibrant city of Jalandhar has embarked on a strategic plan to alleviate traffic congestion triggered by street vendors. This initiative, a brainchild of the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate and the Municipal Corporation, is led by the Commissioner of Police, Swapan Sharma, and Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Aditya Uppal.

Dividing Jalandhar Into Zones

The core of the plan encompasses splitting the city into four distinct zones, each housing a set quota of vendors. This zonal division has been meticulously executed with the identification of 15 specific locations that will serve as the new homes for the vendors. The highest number of vendors has been allocated to Verka Chowk to Focal Point near Beant Singh Park, with the other zones also receiving a planned number of vendors. This strategic allocation is aimed at fostering an organized and efficient vending system, thereby reducing traffic congestion in the city.

Ensuring Vendor Security

In addition to allocating new spaces, the authorities have taken into account the essential needs of the vendors. The designated vending zones are equipped with crucial amenities like water and electricity, ensuring the smooth functioning of the vendors’ businesses. To further bolster this initiative, the Emergency Response Support (ERS) has been entrusted with the task of conducting regular patrols in these areas. This move is intended to guarantee the safety and security of the vendors in their new locations.

A Sustainable Solution

The combined efforts of the Police Commissionerate and the Municipal Corporation have resulted in a solution that promises sustainability. By reallocating street vendors, the authorities aim to mitigate the traffic challenges posed by the current location of these vendors. This initiative is a testament to the commitment of the city’s leadership in addressing the needs of its citizens and ensuring an orderly and efficient system of commerce.