Jalandhar Eateries in Crosshairs: ‘Heart Attack Parantha House’ Owner Charged for Late-Night Operations

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
Jalandhar Eateries in Crosshairs: ‘Heart Attack Parantha House’ Owner Charged for Late-Night Operations

In an incident that is stirring controversy in the city of Jalandhar, Punjab, Vir Davinder Singh, the proprietor of ‘Heart attack parantha house’, has been subjected to legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Singh has been accused of violating district administration orders by keeping his popular eatery open beyond the permitted hours.

Aftermath of a Celebrity Visit

The police action occurred in the wake of a visit by well-known comedian Kapil Sharma to the establishment. Sharma, who visited the eatery on December 29, shared a photograph on social media with Singh, bringing significant attention to the late-night eatery. Only two days after this high-profile visit, the police registered a case against Singh.

‘Heart Attack Parantha’ House Under Scrutiny

Renowned for its ‘Heart attack’ parantha – a dish stuffed with copious fillings and served with a generous helping of butter – the eatery has gained popularity for its late-night services, often serving customers until 2 am. This, however, has put Singh and his establishment in the crosshairs of the local authorities.

Allegations of Police Misconduct

Adding fuel to the fire, Singh alleges that the police physically assaulted him before the registration of the case, bringing into question the conduct of local law enforcement in their dealings with business owners. This incident has not only spotlighted the enforcement of local regulations concerning business operating hours but also raised serious questions about the treatment of entrepreneurs by the police.

India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

