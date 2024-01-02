en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Jalandhar Eateries in Crosshairs: ‘Heart Attack Parantha House’ Owner Charged for Late-Night Operations

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Jalandhar Eateries in Crosshairs: ‘Heart Attack Parantha House’ Owner Charged for Late-Night Operations

In an incident that is stirring controversy in the city of Jalandhar, Punjab, Vir Davinder Singh, the proprietor of ‘Heart attack parantha house’, has been subjected to legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Singh has been accused of violating district administration orders by keeping his popular eatery open beyond the permitted hours.

Aftermath of a Celebrity Visit

The police action occurred in the wake of a visit by well-known comedian Kapil Sharma to the establishment. Sharma, who visited the eatery on December 29, shared a photograph on social media with Singh, bringing significant attention to the late-night eatery. Only two days after this high-profile visit, the police registered a case against Singh.

‘Heart Attack Parantha’ House Under Scrutiny

Renowned for its ‘Heart attack’ parantha – a dish stuffed with copious fillings and served with a generous helping of butter – the eatery has gained popularity for its late-night services, often serving customers until 2 am. This, however, has put Singh and his establishment in the crosshairs of the local authorities.

Allegations of Police Misconduct

Adding fuel to the fire, Singh alleges that the police physically assaulted him before the registration of the case, bringing into question the conduct of local law enforcement in their dealings with business owners. This incident has not only spotlighted the enforcement of local regulations concerning business operating hours but also raised serious questions about the treatment of entrepreneurs by the police.

0
Business India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lloyds Metals Reports Significant Surge in DRI and Iron Ore Production

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Kotak Institutional Equities: GAIL's Stock Surge Fueled by Optimism, Not Fundamentals

By Rafia Tasleem

Jalandhar Eateries in Crosshairs: 'Heart Attack Parantha House' Owner Charged for Late-Night Operations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

UK's Grassroots Music Venues in Peril: A Cry for Salvation ...
@Business · 7 mins
UK's Grassroots Music Venues in Peril: A Cry for Salvation ...
heart comment 0
The Rise of Generative AI: Revolutionizing The Modern Workplace

By BNN Correspondents

The Rise of Generative AI: Revolutionizing The Modern Workplace
Bitcoin Breaks $45,000 Mark Amid Anticipation of ETF Approval

By BNN Correspondents

Bitcoin Breaks $45,000 Mark Amid Anticipation of ETF Approval
BGC Records Increased Annual Loss Despite Revenue Growth

By Geeta Pillai

BGC Records Increased Annual Loss Despite Revenue Growth
Oil Firm Threatens Legal Action over Alleged Land Grab in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Oil Firm Threatens Legal Action over Alleged Land Grab in Lagos
Latest Headlines
World News
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
42 seconds
University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance
Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
5 mins
Allan Donald on Tendulkar's Success and India's Performance in South Africa
Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda's Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics
6 mins
Economist Fred Muhumuza Sheds Light on Uganda's Economic Challenges and Decision-Making Dynamics
Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH
7 mins
Dr. Babajide Grillo Champions Mentoring in Farewell Address at LUTH
Challenges and Triumphs at the Yucateco Boxing League's Eighth Week
7 mins
Challenges and Triumphs at the Yucateco Boxing League's Eighth Week
Erling Haaland Rings in the New Year in Dubai Amid Injury Recovery
7 mins
Erling Haaland Rings in the New Year in Dubai Amid Injury Recovery
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
8 mins
People's Pharmacy Discusses 'Long Flu', Diabetes Treatment, and Unconventional Nail Fungus Remedy
Trump Warns of Economic Crisis Surpassing 1929 Great Depression if Not Reelected
8 mins
Trump Warns of Economic Crisis Surpassing 1929 Great Depression if Not Reelected
Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
9 mins
Uganda to Host Prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
19 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
42 mins
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
47 mins
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
49 mins
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
58 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
3 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
9 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
9 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app