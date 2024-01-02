en English
Energy

Jakson Group Powers Up Newly Inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and Rural India

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:48 am EST
Jakson Group Powers Up Newly Inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and Rural India

The energy and infrastructure solutions provider, Jakson Group, recently undertook a series of initiatives at the newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya. These initiatives include the installation of a 250 kW solar rooftop and the provision of diesel generators, ensuring a reliable power backup for the airport.

A Commitment to Sustainable Energy

This solar rooftop project is a testament to Jakson Group’s commitment to sustainable energy. It is perfectly aligned with the operational requirements of the airport, contributing significantly to its successful inauguration. The company’s endeavors were duly recognized during the airport’s inauguration ceremony, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

(Read Also: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Reflects on India’s Progress in Final ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of the Year)

Beyond Airport: Jakson’s Efforts in Rural Development

Beyond the airport, Jakson Group is also deeply involved in significant projects under the Prime Minister’s Jal Jeevan Mission and the RDSS Scheme. These initiatives, valued at around Rs 2,000 crore, aim to deliver functional household tap connections and electricity to nearly 3,000 villages in various districts across India.

(Read Also: India in 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Challenges)

Jakson Group’s Vision for a Greener Future

Sundeep Gupta, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Jakson Group, has expressed the company’s alignment with the government’s energy objectives and its steadfast determination to foster a greener, more resilient future for Uttar Pradesh and India as a whole. The Group operates a battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing unit and a solar module manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, targeting an output capacity of 2,500 MW. Established in 1947, this multifaceted Energy Solutions provider has been serving more than 75,000 loyal customers, consistently meeting the state’s energy needs and contributing to its socio-economic development through targeted CSR initiatives.

Energy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

