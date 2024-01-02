Jakson Group Powers Up Newly Inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and Rural India

The energy and infrastructure solutions provider, Jakson Group, recently undertook a series of initiatives at the newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya. These initiatives include the installation of a 250 kW solar rooftop and the provision of diesel generators, ensuring a reliable power backup for the airport.

A Commitment to Sustainable Energy

This solar rooftop project is a testament to Jakson Group’s commitment to sustainable energy. It is perfectly aligned with the operational requirements of the airport, contributing significantly to its successful inauguration. The company’s endeavors were duly recognized during the airport’s inauguration ceremony, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

Beyond Airport: Jakson’s Efforts in Rural Development

Beyond the airport, Jakson Group is also deeply involved in significant projects under the Prime Minister’s Jal Jeevan Mission and the RDSS Scheme. These initiatives, valued at around Rs 2,000 crore, aim to deliver functional household tap connections and electricity to nearly 3,000 villages in various districts across India.

Jakson Group’s Vision for a Greener Future

Sundeep Gupta, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Jakson Group, has expressed the company’s alignment with the government’s energy objectives and its steadfast determination to foster a greener, more resilient future for Uttar Pradesh and India as a whole. The Group operates a battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing unit and a solar module manufacturing facility in Greater Noida, targeting an output capacity of 2,500 MW. Established in 1947, this multifaceted Energy Solutions provider has been serving more than 75,000 loyal customers, consistently meeting the state’s energy needs and contributing to its socio-economic development through targeted CSR initiatives.

